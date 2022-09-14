NOAA Fisheries is extending the period public comment period for the next phase of Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan modifications and adding a scoping meeting..
It is seeking comments on risk reduction measures for all U.S. commercial fisheries regulated by the plan that would reduce the risk of entanglement, serious injury, and mortality to North Atlantic right whales.
The comment period now is open through Oct. 11. Written comments may be submitted at Regulations.gov (docket # NOAA-NMFS-2022-0091).
NOAA Fisheries will hold one virtual scoping meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend must register in advance at https://bit.ly/3RB2l3b. Public comment may also be submitted at this time.
The federal agency is also seeking online reviews and feedback on it recently released "Ropeless Roadmap: A Strategy to Develop On-Demand Fishing" at https://bit.ly/3L5f2R7.
Questions may be directed to Marisa Trego at marisa.trego@noaa.gov or 978-282-8484.