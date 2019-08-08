To the editor:
Based on the second of the recent Democratic candidate debates, Donald Trump is not the only president being berated for policy failures -- President Obama took a few hits from his fellow Democrats as well. But any candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 might be well-advised, and able to generate sufficient buzz, support and (yes) fundraising momentum if they would announce and confirm that their choice for vice president would be…
…Barack Obama.
What? He can’t be vice president! The Constitution, etc., etc. Nope. The Constitution is silent on this issue, which means it’s not prohibited. Sure, the 22nd Amendment sets a limit on the number of times an individual is eligible for election to the office of president — no more than twice. But there’s nothing that prevents former President Obama from being elected vice president as some forward-thinking candidate’s running mate. And, if that candidate (say, for example, Joe Biden) were to step down after winning re-election (could be for a variety of reasons, age among them), then we might have another three-plus years of an Obama presidency. How about that, politics fans?
But some current candidates might not want President Obama to add the “vice,” and Joe might well be one of them. It’s one thing to be Uncle Joe to the fresh new face, but the reverse might not work … e.g., can’t do it on your own, Joe? And I can’t see President Obama — the epitome of cool — meshing temperamentally with Bernie, or Elizabeth Warren, or any other candidate heading down the hotter, demonstrably progressive path (I’m looking at you, senators Harris and Booker). But, he could play “Uncle Barack” to the younger candidates emerging: Mayor Pete, Tulsi Gabbard, and Beto, assuring both Democratic primary voters and the larger electorate of an experienced, steady hand on the tiller of the ship of state, much the same function that Joe Biden served for his campaign in 2008.
And most recently, Axios reported that “Ohio voters who have flipped between parties in past presidential elections and supported Donald Trump in 2016 now say their first choice in 2020 is ... Barack Obama,” which should be interesting to any candidate (and who wouldn’t be interested?) hoping to win the Buckeye State, aka “the Mother of Presidents.”
Ah, but would President Obama consider such a possibility? Probably not; he’s having too much fun not being in the spotlight. Better to consider the possibility of his being appointed to the Supreme Court by the next Democratic president (“pulling a Taft”), so the current candidates will have to think through their vice presidential choices the traditional way.
Hmm ... I wonder if Michele is available?
Tom Mannle
Gloucester
