Election season in Gloucester's 400th year has arrived with nomination papers for citywide municipal offices available in the city clerk’s office in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave, starting Monday, April 3.
For those interested in throwing their hat into the ring, offices that will be on the 2023 ballot are two-year terms each for mayor, ward councilor, councilor at-large and School Committee.
The preliminary election is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the municipal election for Nov. 7.
Those seeking to run for the office of mayor will need at least 300 good signatures of registered Gloucester voters to qualify to get on the ballot. Those seeking to run for School Committee or at-large councilor will need not less than 150 good signatures and ward councilor requires at least 75 good signatures from voters within the ward, according to City Clerk Joanne Senos.
Senos said her office encourages candidates to collect at least 10% more signatures than required.
The last day to submit nomination papers to the city clerk’s office is Aug. 1.
For residents who wish to vote the election, the deadline to register or make changes to your voter registration for the preliminary election is Sept. 8.