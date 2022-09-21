Nonresident beach parking nets $2M plus dip in traffic

Gloucester netted just shy of $2 million during the first season of a new nonresident online beach parking reservation system, Mayor Greg Verga said in an interview.
“Which is pretty good because … we’ve only had a couple of $2 million years,” Verga said when comparing past years’ sales.
The administration’s goal for the new system was not only to collect parking fees but to cut down on out-of-town beach traffic flooding the seaport’s roads from those seeking to get here and get an available spot.
During the beach season, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, the city sold 63,617 passes for Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches and Stage Fort Park, according to figures provided by the mayor’s office.
The Yodel digital pass program was launched ahead of Memorial Day weekend in May to handle parking reservations for out-of-town beachgoers at the three popular beach attractions.
The system allowed nonresidents to book a guaranteed parking spot for up to 10 days in advance through an online portal, then display the parking pass through an app on their phones. The city stopped selling nonresident beach parking stickers and stopped taking cash at the gates. Reservations through the system are nonrefundable.
There had been no change with regards to the sale of resident beach parking stickers.
The city rang up total sales of online nonresident reservations of $2,065,048.80, and paid $102,108.80 in convenience fees to the vendor. That nets out to be $1,962,940, money which Verga said has gone to the city’s general fund.
Busiest days
The most popular destinations, ranked by passes sold, were:
1. Wingaersheek Beach, with 28,227 passes sold and total sales of $905,285. Weekday sales outpaced weekend sales by $86,635 ($409,325 for weekends vs. $495,960 for weekdays).
2. Good Harbor Beach, with 25,406 passes sold and total sales of $821,310. Weekend sales were slightly above weekday sales by $6,510 ($413,910 for weekends vs. $407,400 for weekdays.)
3. Stage Fort Park, with 9,984 passes sold and total sales of $234,815. Weekend revenues far outpaced weekday revenues $175,675 to $49,400. The Waterfront Festival, with 487 spots sold, netted $9,740 in total sales there.
Sales of out-of-town motorcycle passes were $1,530 with a total of 200 reservations.
The busiest weekends at the beach for out-of-towners was the June 25 and June 26 of St. Peter’s Fiesta with 2,571 passes sold across all locations for two days, and Fourth of July weekend July 2 to July 4 with 3,157 passes sold during three days across all locations.
Out-of-town parking sold out on July 3 and 24, with near sellouts on June 26 and July 23.
Fewer traffic complaints
“To me personally,” Verga said, “even if the numbers came back and they were a little bit lower, I wouldn’t have really called that a failure because of the traffic which has been totally different.”
Verga added, “every year it was just a nightmare.”
“To say that it was nonexistent this year is probably not an overstatement,” said Verga, who said he would drive around on the weekends to check on the traffic. Before the reservation system was put in place, one would not be able to drive down Thatcher Road leading to Good Harbor Beach.
“You would not be able to go down Atlantic Road or Concord on a traditional weekend but this system has really proven it. There were some people who were doubtful that it would be a success. That was before we even cut the ribbon on it and I think it’s been proven that it was a success so I’m happy about it.”
In the past, Verga said there would be panicked calls from the mayor’s office to police about having to direct traffic at the Eastern Avenue traffic lights.
“We didn’t have to call them once this whole summer,” Verga said.
“Anecdotally, we received the least number of complaints regarding traffic than any other time in the four summers that I have been the police chief,” said Chief Ed Conley in an email.
“Excessive beach traffic,” Conley said, “has always been a queuing problem. Before reservations, beach goers arrived early, at the same time, rolling dice to get a spot. If they didn’t get in on the first try, they would often drive around and make multiple attempts throughout the day. Having a guaranteed entry means that arrival times are naturally staggered reducing the funnel effect.”
City Councilor Scott Memhard, who represents Ward I where Good Harbor Beach is located, said the council has not seen a formal analysis of the parking reservation system, but he said there has been a “dramatic improvement” of traffic on Eastern Avenue, Thatcher Road and other streets in East Gloucester.
“I think they achieved what they set out to achieve,” said Memhard. While there was a glitch when the system kept accepting reservations, he said, “I think it’s a massive improvement.”
Speed bumps
The region’s drought helped with beach attendance due to the lack of rain, Verga noted.
The system did have some “speed bumps” including the weekend when Verga said a glitch with the provider oversold Good Harbor Beach by about 300 spaces for Saturday, July 23. The Facebook site for Gloucester’s beaches announced the technical difficulties on Wednesday, July 20. The mayor said in an email on July 21 that Wingaersheek had been oversold by about 40 spaces. In this case, the city offered refunds, and set up a shuttle at a satellite parking location to handle the overflow and about 100 to 200 people took advantage of this.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.