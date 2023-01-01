Crowds gathered Saturday night at Gloucester City Hall watch the New Year's ball drop at 7 p.m. Saturday when the clock struck midnight in the city’s namesake of Gloucester, England. Mayor Greg Verga and 400+ tri-Chair Bob Gillis counted to the stroke of midnight. On Saturday, the skies cleared as the annual polar bear plunge was the first order of business in the new year. In honor of the Gloucester 400+ and in support of the Open Door Food Pantry, dozens of plungers braved icy waters at Oakes Cove Beach on Rocky Neck to support a good cause and kick off the new year.
NYE celebrations, polar plunge
