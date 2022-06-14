LYNN — The Manchester Essex baseball team showed off its signature grit and never say die attitude in the Division 4 Semifinals on Tuesday night against Abington.
That never say die attitude now has the fifth-seeded Hornets in the Division 4 State Finals.
Trailing for the vast majority of the night, Manchester Essex rallied to score four runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take down the ninth-seeded Green Wave, 6-5 at Fraser Field.
With the win, the Hornets move to 14-9 on the season and move on to the State Finals against No. 7 Seekonk (Date, time and location TBA). Abington finishes up at 18-6.
The Hornets and Green Wave were tied, 5-5 after seven innings until the Hornets rallied for the win in the eighth. Isaac Porat led off the frame with a single and moved up to second on a Simon Rubin walk. Connor Heney, the game’s winning pitcher who went two scoreless in relief, then sacrificed both runners into scoring position setting the stage for A.J. Pallazola. The senior captain chopped one to third that kicked off the heel of the third baseman’s glove to score Porat with the game winning run to finish it at 6-5.
Trailing 3-0, Manchester Essex started its comeback trail in the bottom of the fourth inning. Colin Coyne delivered the team’s first hit of the night, a leadoff triple to deep right. He then came in to score on a Ryan Andrews single to cut the deficit to 3-1. The Hornets added another in the fifth when Simon Rubin led off with a double down the left field line and scored on a Pallazola double down the left field line to make it 3-2.
Abington added a run in the sixth on a Ryan Tobin sacrifice fly, which scored Henry Rogers (single) to make it a two-run game again at 4-2. But Manchester Essex put together a go-ahead rally in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-4 lead. After a Henry Otterbein single moved Mike DeOreo (single) to third, he came in to score when the ball got past the center fielder to make it 4-3. Simon Rubin then came up with another clutch hit, a single scoring Otterbein to tie the game. Isaac Porat then came in on a wild pitch to give Manchester Essex its first lead of the night at 5-4 heading into the seventh.
The Green Wave would have an answer though as back-to-back walks and a errant pickoff throw put runners on second and third with nobody out. Ed Reilly tied the score with a single put Pallazola threw the potential go ahead run out at the plate with a perfect throw from center field to keep it 5-5.
Abington threatened to score in almost every inning on Tuesday night with runners on base in every inning but one, but Manchester Essex made enough clutch pitches to keep the game close. The Green Wave, however, got some clutch pitching of their own from sophomore lefty John Sellon to keep the Hornets offense at bay for the first four innings.
Abington had chances to break the game wide open early by drawing seven walks while Manchester Essex made three errors in the field in the first three innings. The Green wave took a 1-0 lead in the second on a throwing error, but stranded three runners in scoring position in the first two frames. They added two more in the fourth on two bases loaded walks drawn by Sellon and Drew Donovan to extend the lead to 3-0.
That’s when Manchester Essex made the switch to freshman Satchel Rubin, who got out of the jam without further damage and really settled the game down for the Hornets. The right hander also saw his fair share of baserunners but was at his best with the pressure on, allowing two runs and keeping his team in the game when it looked like Abington had momentum.