ROCKPORT — A motor vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Main Street in Rockport sent one person to the hospital.
Rockport Police’s Heather Eldridge confirmed the one person was involved in the crash was transported to Beverly Hospital.
The crash took place in the area of 130 Main St., according to Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts.
Rockport fire Chief Mark Wonson said the crash involved one car.
“It was a car that ran into a telephone pole,” Wonson said. “It was a car versus a telephone pole. Police, fire and ambulance responded.”
Wonson said the four-door vehicle was towed.
