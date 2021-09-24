On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, former President George W. Bush offered a perspective on the dramatic shifts in American politics of the last two decades. On 9/11 this year, at the site of one of the terrorist attacks in a field in Pennsylvania, he described an America in which, “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home….And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”
Much has changed: Twenty years earlier, within hours of the 9/11 attacks, Bush said he could see unity everywhere: “A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America.”
Today, unity is an illusion, and the foundation of America is shaky.
Within a week of the commemoration of 9/11, former President Donald Trump applauded a planned Sept. 18 protest on behalf of those arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: “Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the Jan. 6 protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election.”
The next day, Friday, Sept. 17, Trump helped drive the news as he gloated when Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a reliable conservative who generally supported Trump’s agenda announced his retirement from Congress. Gonzalez, one of 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump, pointed to the “toxic (political) environment” and threats to his family. Trump fired back about Gonzalez’ “ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me.”
The same day – nearly 10 months after the election — Trump sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, insisting that the results of the 2020 election in Georgia be decertified. The letter alleged that “large scale Voter Fraud continues to be reported in Georgia.” This latest charge is challenging the process for handling absentee ballots, which even if valid would not have changed the outcome. Trump requested Raffensperger to “start the process of decertifying the election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner.”
That wasn’t enough. Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Trump wants to oust Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as the Republican leader in the Senate. Yes, the same McConnell that ushered through Trump’s tax cut and the appointment of three Supreme Court Justices, and many other judges in lower courts. But for Trump, those victories are not enough. McConnell has already said he’d support Trump for president if nominated in 2024. Regardless, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that McConnell should be removed from his leadership position. Trump added, “I think he’s very bad for the Republican Party.” So far, there’s little apparent evidence that he’s getting support from senators.
Trump may not have Twitter, but he knows how to bring attention to himself. His incessant desire for attention, and the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack – and continuing today – mean that the “foundation of America” cited by Bush a few weeks ago is at risk.
Bush’s admonition to confront “violent extremists at home“ should rally Republicans to recognize that Trump and Trumpism are a greater threat to democracy than anything coming from the Democratic party. But that seems unlikely if loyalty to Trump is valued above all else.
As a result, we have Republicans fixated more on threatening companies and government entities about COVID-19 mandates; overturning nearly 50 years of precedent protecting a woman’s “right to privacy” under the Constitution; bowing to Fox News personalities enamored with autocrats and giving a pass to former President Donald Trump’s histrionics than on substantive responses to Biden Administration actions and policies.
That’s left to the mainstream media asking the tough questions, as it should, of the Biden administration about Afghanistan, relations with allies, immigration, conflicts within the Democratic party, and relations with North Korea, China and Iran.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist who writes on local, regional and national issues.