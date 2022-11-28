In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the U.S. Supreme Court used an “originalist” approach to the Constitution to strike down the well established right of abortion. The court justified its reversal of Roe v. Wade on the ground that “The Constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion.”
The problem with this “originalist” approach is that it would strike down many of the courts’ earlier decisions, including the very decision that gave the Supreme Court the power to decide what is constitutional and what is not. That case was Marbury v. Madison.
Marbury v. Madison gave the court that power without a single word in the Constitution to that effect. It just isn’t there. So how did this happen?
It happened because the election of 1800 took the lawmaking power of the presidency and Congress away from conservative President John Adams and his Federalist party and gave it entirely to democratic President Thomas Jefferson and his Democratic-Republican party. So, just before leaving office, Adams appointed fellow conservative Federalists, including his Secretary of State John Marshall, to run the Supreme Court, where they simply decided, in Marbury v. Madison, that the Supreme Court should be a fourth power in the federal balance of powers and have its own power to veto laws on constitutional grounds.
Thomas Jefferson, who was president at the time of the decision and subsequently founded the University of Virginia Law School, was unhappy with Marbury v. Madison on “originalist” grounds. “The question whether the judges are invested with exclusive authority to decide on the constitutionality of a law,” Jefferson wrote, “has been heretofore a subject of consideration with me in the exercise of official duties. Certainly there is not a word in the Constitution which has given that power to them more than to the Executive or Legislative branches” (Jefferson to W. H. Torrance, 1815). Jefferson explained that “The Constitution ... meant that its coordinate branches should be checks on each other. But the opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves in their own sphere of action but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch” (Jefferson to Abigail Adams, 1804).
Marbury v. Madison is long forgotten history. Whatever its demerits, it’s too late for “originalism” to make any change. But it should also be too late for “originalism” to overturn other settled decisions or to thwart centuries of progress toward the liberties America now enjoys.
Richard N. Rosenfeld lives in Gloucester and is author of “American Aurora, A Democratic-Republican Returns.” (St. Martin’s Press).