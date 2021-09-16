To the editor:
Google “cell tower on my property” and you will find the names of dozens of companies that will negotiate the best lease rates. Ranging from $10,000 to $60,000 a year, these rates are dependent on a variety of factors including availability of sites, demand for coverage and the number of cell carrier antennas on a tower.
Over a year ago Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater negotiated a deal with a local commercial real estate developer to place a 190-foot cell tower smack in the middle of South Essex. The site, too close to houses and too close to a wetland that borders the marsh on Eben’s Creek, requires variances from the Planning Board and the Conservation Commission. The site is also located within the minimum two-mile radius of the cell tower on 15 Tree Hill. This placement would result in detrimental duplication of cell services.
In light of the fact that the town is always looking for additional sources of revenue and that the proposed placement of the cell tower at 73 Eastern Ave. would impact so many people in South Essex, it would only make sense that the selectmen and the members of the Finance Committee should be pushing Centerline to look at other sites. One such option is the town owned property, parcel No. 123-002, on Conomo Point Road.
This property, located in a much less populated area, would impact far fewer people. While also located near a marsh, there are no nearby wetlands requiring a variance. There are also no houses anywhere near the fall zone. For most of the residents in that area, the higher tree lines and topography will mean less visibility. It would also mean the tower would be outside the two-mile radius, resulting in more efficiency and hence better coverage. As important, would be the fact that the town would stand to gain a financial benefit from the lease of this property.
To their credit, the Essex Zoning Board of Appeals has already asked Centerline to look into the Conomo Point Road property, However, at this time the company has failed to present a detailed analysis of the site. Their only response was that they felt it would be too costly to build an inroad from the street.
From their point of view, why would you want to give up a turnkey site such as the one at 73 Eastern Ave.? Pleasing their investors is their top priority.
It is not too late to demand that Centerline complete its due diligence by thoroughly researching the Conomo Point Road site. To make sure they are doing this in an objective manner the town should also ask the cell tower expert it has hired as a consultant to do the same. Both should then present their reports at the next ZBA meeting. The question remains, who is willing to push this?
Paul Pennoyer
Essex