Next year, Gloucester’s 400th birthday party will draw legions of visitors, certainly more than on unbirthday years. I was curious to see if tourists find a genuine Gloucester when they search for information. I went to Google and typed in the name of our fine city: 20,600,000 results!
On top of the first page, I found the city’s official website. It’s an updated, savvy, IT design. Fun FAQ No. 1, courtesy of the Council on Aging: the Old Salty Jazz band plays at the Rose Baker Center the first three Mondays of the month. Fun FAQ No. 2, courtesy of the Shellfish Department: residents over 70 clam for free. Farther down the first page was “10 Best Things to Do” in Gloucester. For the record, here are the items where tourists are invited to visit, ride, tour, or dine: Fishermen’s Memorial, Whale Watch, Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck Art Colony, Gloucester House, Hammond Castle, Cape Ann Museum, Beauport Hotel, Sleeper-McCann House, Boat Cruises. Authentic enough.
A couple of inches below that was a website featuring “32 Fun Things to Do.” All entries from the earlier list were included, except for the Beauport Hotel and Gloucester House. They evidently didn’t fork over a puff-piece fee. Because 32 attractions is a long list, at least for this column, I won’t get into all of them. There were two additions I was glad to see. The first should be on any visitor’s top ten list: St. Peter’s Fiesta. The second addition was the Crow’s Nest and its gallery of Perfect Storm pictures. Neither making the top 10 is evidence that the internet is not trustworthy.
What I did not find was any reference to the 400th , not even a nod to magical anniversary grass in Stage Fort Park — protected, as you know, from wandering farmers’ markets. Because of the success of “CODA,” I thought that the Best Picture winner might be mentioned. Not a sentence. And, by the way, aside from the “Perfect Storm” sidebar in the Crow’s Nest entry, nothing much about earlier films based here in Hollywood East. No retro recognition of “Captains Courageous” or directions to our real live schooner, Adventure. No suggestion of lunch at Passports, aka Henry’s pharmacy from “Olive Kitteridge.” No tour map of Gloucester to see where Manchester-by-the-Sea was filmed and the Internet Movie Database lists Manchester as the only location! (Re: trustworthy.) Cape Ann Vacations, a site that didn’t appear in my search, does have more on film.
There wasn’t much information on the arts, film or otherwise. Or poetry, either. Perhaps a few lines on Vincent Ferrini or Charles Olson or the T.S. Eliot summer home. No praise for Rudyard Kipling. He wrote Captains Courageous, you remember, a process wonderfully described in David McAveeney’s “Kipling in Gloucester.” Kipling was also a poet. He didn’t write a Gloucester poem, but he did write powerfully about the sea:
“Who hath desired the sea? – the immense and contemptuous surges?
The shudder, the stumble, the swerve, as the star-stabbing bowsprit emerges?”
I think the sites I visited gave a (mostly) balanced view of the city: culture and history mixed with commercial attractions, a genuine view without too much gushing. To be fair and rounded, I went beyond the visits described above. On page 20, an entry was titled “13 Best Small Towns in Massachusetts”. We’re tucked in between Newburyport and Chatham. And, strangely, ads for learning how to be a guide in Alaska. By page 40 the listings were real estate ads and summaries of WCVB Chronicle episodes. I still have 20,599,960 results to go. I’ll report on those at a later date.
John Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” on Cape Ann TV.