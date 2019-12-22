Column: A gift for Mary

Seventy-six years ago, my mom, Mary Donohoe, entered World War II as an ensign, serving as a registered nurse in the U.S. Navy. She was stationed at the naval hospital in St. Albans, New York, from late 1943 to 1945, caring for the wounded U.S. servicemen returning from the Atlantic theater operations, particularly from Iwo Jima and Bataan.
On a long weekend off from duty, my mother married her first husband, Dr. Philip Ierardi, at the Sacred Heart church in Lowell, where my mom was very proud to have spent 83 years of her life. When the war ended and she left the Navy, she received a satisfactory discharge instead of an honorable one because women were not allowed to marry while in the service. It was something that always bothered my mother; that women were scrutinized yet men were held to a different standard. Over her lifetime she wrote several letters to the U.S. Navy trying to amend her status; no one ever responded or seemed to care, until now.
With Christmas upon us, and my Mom’s life drawing to a close, we received a phone call from the Old Colonial Hospice wanting to come and honor my mother for her service in World War II. So chaplain Vince Crouse, hospice social worker Diane Crouse and volunteer coordinator Taylor Cross came to my mother’s apartment in North Attleboro and awarded her service in the war with a pinning of the American flag and a special tribute for her service in the U.S. Navy. She also received a plaque for advancing universal hope, freedom, and liberty for all. My mom couldn’t have been more thrilled.
As a veteran, my mom always had a dream to go to Washington D.C., to see the nation’s capital, so on June of 2016, when she was 93, my two sisters and I packed up the car and drove her down there. We toured the entire city, including all the war memorials. She was so moved by every one of them; the World War II memorial, the nurses’ memorial, the Korean War memorial, and especially the last memorial we visited on our trip, the Iwo Jima memorial. When we walked her up to the monument, not so steady on her feet anymore, she stopped, looked up, and tears began to fill her eyes. Only have witnessed my mother crying on a handful occasions my entire life, my sisters and I were at a loss for words. It’s been 75 years since the war ended and she remembers it like it was yesterday. So many things we didn’t know about this woman we call mom.
While there, she told us about this young serviceman she took care of at St. Albans hospital,
“Many moments were spent with this young husband and new father, named Bill Redeker, during his recuperation. He spoke continually about the new baby boy that brought him so much hope. It seems to me, that for him and others like him, the prospects of going home to family kept them going. When peace was declared, everyone went on pass to New York City, but Bill chose not to go. I was assigned to remain with him. Again, the conversation focused on his wife and new son. Sometime later, with everyone gone, I suggested that he call his wife and ask her if it would be OK for him to go into New York city with me and join in the celebration of the end of the war. We both spoke to her and explained the situation, including the fact that I was newly married, and she said ‘Go.’ In New York City we sat in Times Square, on top of a firetruck, watching the festivities, confetti blowing in the wind, sirens blaring, everyone celebrating in the street. It was great medicine for both of us.”
Now my mom, a lifelong summer resident of Rockport’s Long Beach, speaks quietly about her life from her recliner in her living room with her Christmas tree lights reflecting off of her eyeglasses. Sometimes she doesn’t know how ill she is, but occasionally she says, “If I pass in the middle of the night, maybe I’ll see some of those boys I took care of from Iwo Jima or Guadalcanal.” She told my sister and I that she was proud of being from Lowell and, “if there is a party for me, it better be in Lowell.” She talked about the importance of taking care of one another and how she tried really hard to be a good mother. She is still so beautiful to me, sitting in her recliner, her silver hair combed back off her beautiful face and her eyes the color of a salty sea. I’m not just losing my mom, but we all are losing an entire generation of incredible men and women that fought so hard to make this country so great, so we all can enjoy the peace and freedom we have today. A whole generation of selfless people that fought and worked so hard while still managing to love and respect one another. That’s pretty honorable to me.
