Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.