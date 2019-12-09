To the editor:
Soon after Thanksgiving 2019 I was hankering for a different taste treat — enough turkey already. I was eager for some fish or shellfish to return to my acquired Gloucester ways. My wife was heading to town to do some shopping and so I asked her to stop by Connelly’s, my usual source of tastes from the sea, to pick up their newly featured Jonah crab. She hesitated despite knowing my recently discovered passion for the flesh of this medium-sized crustacean. I should add that my wife has had a long history of watching in pain as I boil lobsters numbed but alive, and the thought of my now cooking up yet another living species was not at all appealing. But being a pal, she did as I asked and picked up two Jonah crabs which I planned to cook for dinner — mine and hers, but at least mine.
The two crabs were placed by the salespeople in a freezer bag, a thick tall sack into which in summer I would put ice to keep the fish of the day fresh while I did errands and wandered about town. In this case they handed my wife the freezer bag with Oscar and Samuel — I had already named them — inside, as I waited at home, anxious to get on with the executions and dinner.
My wife, Deborah, set the bag on the floor of the passenger seat beside her and headed home, normally about a leisurely 10- to 15-minute ride. Shortly after she started the car, an active scratch, scratch, scratch began emanating from the freezer bag. And after a few tentative minutes the scratching became desperate, the Boys were attempting to crawl out of the bag. They clearly wanted out.
My wife had a dilemma: she knew I was eagerly waiting for her and the Boys at home, water already boiling. But as she passed Niles Beach she made a fateful decision — she would free Oscar and Samuel, see to their re-entry into the sea, and take her chances on dinner. She pulled into one of those diagonal parking spaces at Niles Beach, grabbed the freezer bag, hurried out to water’s edge — the Boys sensed what awaited them at my hands, they were absolutely desperate — and so she inverted the bag so the Boys could crawl to safety. But they kept their claws in and did not make their move for several minutes, looking around to make sure, I suppose, that no predators like me were about.
Gradually Samuel and Oscar understood this was their moment. They finally extended their claws, and ambled into the waters off Niles Beach.
Merry Christmas, Oscar and Samuel — and do be careful as you live out your lives in the relative safety of the sea, your sea.
Arthur D. Bloom
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.