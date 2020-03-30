Column: A hopeful note to millennials from a boomer

Possibly, there is a silver lining to this coronavirus crisis. One year or so from now, after we develop a vaccine and arrest the pandemic, two good things are going to happen.
One, most everybody is going to be able to recognize how completely dependent on nonstop and heavy consumer spending our economy had been.
And two, most everybody – but especially young people – are going to learn the lesson that everybody makes a deal with his society in order to live, function and hopefully prosper within it.
The hopeful note is this: One year from now, with these two thoughts top-of-mind, we can set out to rebuild an economy and a society that take account of them. We can craft a capitalism that doesn’t require us to spend like fools, and we can craft a society that doesn’t require us to compromise everything wise, moderate, forward-looking and sustainable in order to make a living in it.
In short, allowed to see clearly the fragility of so much of what we had built, and allowed to see how demanding of conformity – on every generation – the ways of being in the culture had been, we can set out next year to build institutions, businesses, frameworks, and systems that are more deliberate and mindful, and that reflect smarter and healthier practices toward everything, but especially toward human emotional health and the deteriorating condition of the ecosphere.
There is nothing wrong with capitalism, or an effective capitalism-socialism blend. But look at the frenzied version of capitalism we had designed. It required citizens to spend their paychecks relentlessly in order to fuel 70 percent of the gross domestic product. That level of spending wasn’t good for us or the planet. It also required each of us to make that unhappy “deal” I referred to, the one where most ordinary citizens felt trapped to go along somewhat helplessly with the arrangements of society all around us. Many of us – not just millennials – saw the dead-end conditions and dysfunctions and climate changes around us, but without decades of leadership were at a loss to upend a system that now spans the world.
So, surrounded by 24/7 advertising, led by every message of society to spend, be entertained, and live large, and further egged on by an internet that was a gift to unbounded capitalism, we never really had a chance.
Human nature also played a role in all this. Human capacities have limitations and vulnerabilities. It is unreasonable to expect that most people can or will substantially resist or defy the constant conditioning effects of the society they live in.
But here is where the coronavirus comes in. A year from now, we are going to be a very sobered people. The myopic fantasy world we had been living in will be exposed. In global circumstances that will be more critical than even those after the Great Depression, World War II, and the Wall Street meltdown, we will really be starting over.
Before the virus hit, we were already a world deeply in trouble, beset by major problems and realities in the practices of capitalism, technology, politics, media, education and transportation. Related, the conditions and capacities characterizing the ecosphere and human nature (noted above), and the magnitude of our overall human population all factor into the severity of our predicaments.
After the virus, we are still going to need to address those problems. But we will have seen and learned a lot. Perhaps we will be a citizenry open to hearing that we had designed a reckless society.
Furthermore, we will be a citizenry that has directly experienced that we got through this virus because everyone pulled together in solidarity. The virus was nobody’s fault, and all of us – of every age and identity – will have watched out for each other and coalesced in extraordinary ways.
During and after the virus, the soul-nourishing feelings that we will have – that of being serious, caring, neighborly, responsible and much more conscious – will for many of us be new and potentially transformative.
They may be widespread enough, and of sufficient magnitude, that we can throw off the power and grip of the pervasive conditioning of the old ways.
Young and old alike might then together craft a new society where, yes, we’ll all have to make a living, and yes, it’ll be some version of capitalism-socialism, but it won’t imprison us in a trap and a deal that prevent us from achieving both emotional integration and ecological sustainability.
Over the past few years especially, many millennials who are frustrated – rightly – with both society and the older adults who run it have been apt to say dismissively, “OK Boomer.” But I say – as a 67-year-old boomer with a 29-year-old son – in 2021 let’s build the world that people of all ages will know is the only one we should be building.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
