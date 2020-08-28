Column: A life lived in friendship

When I decide to write this, I ask myself, “How do you condense almost an entire lifetime into as few words as possible?” It isn’t that easy.
My earliest beginnings, and that of my siblings, are on Portuguese Hill. Those deepest roots will always bring me back to that special place.
As I begin attending Gloucester Public Schools, I spend five years at Babson School, which today is the site of the Sheedy Park building near Saint Ann’s Church. Elementary schools are grade one through six. At the end of the summer before starting sixth grade, a notice arrives in the mail that I am being transferred from Babson School to Veteran’s Memorial. This school is brand new. The school year begins and it isn’t long before I meet those who will become my life-long friends. They live in the neighborhood where my life got its start. Marilyn Curcuru is one of those cherished friends.
Marilyn’s mother and father live and work in Gloucester. They settle on “the hill,” filling their home with love and family. Their house is white and looks majestic set back from the road with a long walk leading up to the brick steps with wrought iron railings. Her father maintains their home, making any small repairs that might be needed. Marilyn’s mother loves being in the garden. She has a green thumb. Euonymus bushes border the perimeter of the lush green lawn and on both sides of the walkway. When she wants to grow a new bush, she doesn’t wait to root a sprig of it, but sticks it directly into the soil nurturing it into a new plant. Flowers are abundant. She also tends her lovely rock garden at the rear of the house. Whenever I visit, her greeting is always loving and welcoming. “Hi my darlin!” accompanied by a hug. Coming from a loving household as well, this greeting will remain a part of me and this is how I will greet my own children.
Marilyn and I are part of the Catholic Youth Organization our Lady of Good Voyage Church. Some of the organization’s activities include a night of roller skating in the Youth Center, a trip to Canobie Lake Park, a hay ride in the fall, and in winter, a day of skiing at Bradford Hill. Marilyn and I participate in all of these. Neither of us can ski at this time but have fun trying. Eventually I learn to ski as an adult when my husband takes two of our daughters for ski lessons.
Growing and changing, our group of friends on “the hill” come together meeting at one of the houses and sit on the front steps. We laugh a lot but also talk about our hopes and dreams for the future. I’m sure at this time Marilyn isn’t envisioning her future with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. We make plans for all of us to go to the carnival in town. We have rides that are favorites and stay for the fireworks. When it is time for St. Peter’s Fiesta, all of the girls in our group feel it is an absolute must to have a pair of white pants to wear for the block dance. Marilyn dances and we all dance the night away. Good Harbor Beach is one of our favorite places to be in the summer, sitting near the creek with the water flowing under the bridge. I am always the first out of the water shivering. My lips are purple.
In high school, Marilyn is part of the girls drill team and I am part of the cheerleading squad. Marilyn is the first of our group to acquire a drivers license. All of us attend some of the proms. Marilyn and Jim meet and plan to attend prom together.The same is true for Terry and me. At this time, both Marilyn and I each have a wider circle of friends. We still keep in touch.
Graduation is the next milestone. Home and family are what most in our group who grow up together desire most. In the not too distant future, weddings are planned. Marilyn’s father prepares the upstairs apartment of her childhood home where she and Jim will start their life together as a married couple. This house will welcome and give shelter to another generation.
In the beginning, they will have two daughters, Lynanne and Michelle, and later they will have a son, Jimmy. Terry and I will marry and eventually make our home in north Gloucester in Lanesville. We will have two daughters, Shari-Lyn and Tara. In later years we will add to our family another daughter, Erin, and a son, Kyle. Our children will attend different schools since our locations are in different parts of the city.
In the early days of being young parents, summertime brings many days packing lunches, beach umbrellas, towels and sunscreen to head to Wingaersheek Beach and be there by 9 in the morning in order to have a parking space on the edge of the sand. My daughters and I sit with Marilyn and her daughters along with a huge group of others forming a “beach family” creating lasting memories. One of our summers includes a stay in northern New Hampshire with Marilyn, Jim and their daughters and a visit to Story Land. It is raining on that day but we all cover ourselves in plastic and have fun anyway.
It is difficult remembering an exact timeline when Marilyn’s father suddenly has an ill turn and passes away unexpectedly. The event brings great sorrow. Her mother has lost the love of her life. This house that shelters the family will continue to do so through this tragedy keeping them in its embrace of love and memories. With the birth of their son, Jimmy, sometime later, comes new life and new memories.
Jimmy, at a young age, is involved in sports and during his growing up years, Marilyn begins to experience some mobility issues. We do not see each other as often as in the past but stay in touch by phone. Terry and I have Erin and Kyle, creating a family of four children. When I see Marilyn and Jim in Friendly’s, she is limping. They are waiting for the test results thatwill ultimately deliver the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. In one year, the disease is aggressive enough to necessitate the use of a wheelchair as she continues to cheer Jimmy on while he plays football for Gloucester High School.
Unfortunately, Marilyn’s health issue will not be the only crisis this family will face. Her husband, Jim, will have heart problems that will put him in the hospital and require surgery. While he is battling for his own life, his only thoughts are of Marilyn and getting back home to take care of her. He verbalizes this in telling medical professionals he cannot stay in the hospital and that his wife needs him.
Lynanne, their oldest daughter, makes the decision to become Marilyn’s caregiver allowing my special friend to remain in the home that provides shelter and love from the time of her birth. This beautiful family rallies around each other every day. The house that provides protection and enduring love is now in need of tender loving care as well.
A gofundme has been started. For those who would like to make a donation online, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/restoration-gloucester-the-curcuru-house or by check payable to Lynanne Curcuru and in the memo line write “gift”. Mail to Robert Cluett, 54 Perkins Street, Gloucester, MA 01930. You can include your email address or phone number in the envelope and Restoration Gloucester will confirm receipt of the check. All inquiries can be directed to admin@restorationgloucester.com.
Jean Dutton is a resident of Gloucester.