This November is an important election for our nation and particularly for our city as voters will be asked to support a debt exclusion vote, ballot question No. 3, for a proposed combined new elementary school. There is a lot at stake and the future of Gloucester’s kids depends on it.
Currently, East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial Elementary schools are both insufficient for a 21st century learning environment. The mechanical, electrical, and HVAC systems are more than 65 years old. The technology infrastructure is insufficient and unable to support modern networking equipment and computers. Most importantly, the lack of space has compromised educational programming such that small group lessons and interventions must occur in the hallways.
A lot has changed since these schools were built in the 1950s. There was no Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure full accessibility for students, teachers, and school community members. There was no special education instruction taking place. All students and their teachers have a right to be treated equally; inequity should not be tolerated. The current outdated buildings put our children at a learning disadvantage. Our students deserve better.
Taxpayer dollars have been saved by leveraging grant opportunities and the current administration has successfully secured millions of dollars in grant funding for various initiatives and infrastructure improvements. The Massachusetts School Building Authority recognized the need for a new elementary school and has approved a facilities grant that would reimburse the city millions of dollars for the project (up to $26.9 million), significantly reducing the cost to Gloucester taxpayers. If approved, the city estimates the new school will cost Gloucester homeowners 20 cents per $1,000 of value on their home per year. To put that into perspective, if a person owns a home valued at $500,000, their tax bill would go up by $100 per year (27 cents per day).
Gloucester has been very lucky to have had MSBA support twice in a 10-year span. This is uncommon and many school districts would jump at the same opportunity. The source of the MSBA revenue fund is one cent of the 6.25-percent sales tax of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. If we forego the current opportunity, we will have to wait to get back into the queue for consideration and that could take years. It is also uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect future MSBA funding, which would put us in jeopardy for a grant of this magnitude.
Now is the time to move this project forward. For the price of a cup of coffee per week, plus the considerable MSBA grant funds, we have an affordable way to pay for a new school. We must do this now as the cost of construction and building materials will continue to increase over time and interest rates are currently at historic lows. We would be foolish to pass up the chance to capitalize on this opportunity.
East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools need major repairs. If the debt exclusion fails we will still need to spend more than $32 million over the next 10 years to maintain insufficient spaces. We’ll also lose out on millions in state funding and Gloucester taxpayers will have to foot the whole bill themselves. Retrofitting a 65-year-old school is difficult. You must ensure that it will be able to be easily updated as technology infrastructure, educational programming and building code changes continue to evolve with each passing year.
The city is fully committed to creating a new softball complex at Green Street. That new softball complex is estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million. The City Council has already approved funding for this should the debt exclusion vote be successful. Additionally, as part of the Article 97 process, the city is legally obligated to fulfill the plans for relocating Mattos Field. The flagpole and the Mattos memorial plaque will remain at its current location as it is to be part of the proposed new school campus.
Our schools are the foundation for the future generations of our city. Our children deserve better than what they have now. And it’s a smart investment for our city to do this now. Improving education attracts new businesses, reinforces our tax base and strengthens our city.
Many factors have gone into this decision including location, costs, open space, educational requirements, construction timeline and most importantly what would provide the best education possible for the children of Gloucester. We must leverage this opportunity because it is responsible, smart and necessary for today, tomorrow and for years to come. Vote yes on 3!
Sefatia Romeo Theken is the mayor of Gloucester, a lifelong city resident and the grandmother of two Gloucester Public School students.