One thing that has become overwhelmingly clear throughout this pandemic is how important public education is to the overall functioning and health of a community. When public education is compromised, shock waves are felt for miles. Gloucester has an opportunity to show its support for our schools on Nov. 3 by voting yes on Question 3. Many supporters have already presented the facts concerning economics. Renovating costs more money, period. I am not here to make an economic argument. It’s simple — renovating and retrofitting will cost an estimated $30 million more over 10 years. Additionally, renovating and retrofitting will not solve space issues, which, if you take a moment to speak to teachers in these schools, is the truest barrier to teaching and learning. If you want to learn more about why this plan makes financial sense please visit http://www.gloucesterclam.com/2020/10/13/clam-election-guide-gloucesters-question-3/
As a social worker, I am here to make an equity argument.
You may have heard arguments against the location. Let’s take a minute to reframe some of this negativity. Question 3 is not just about a new school building. I support this plan wholeheartedly because it calls for the consolidation of two schools. One of which is our district’s highest-need elementary school, Veterans Memorial. Seventy-six percent of the Veterans Memorial population is considered high needs. According to DESE, “a student is high needs if they are designated as either low income, economically disadvantaged, English Language Learners, or former ELL, or a student with disabilities.” When deciding on a location, demographics need to be considered. In my opinion, the sitting School Committee at the time chose the most equitable location for the population in which the school will serve.
For many children in this community, our school buildings are a home away from home. This is especially true for the Veterans Memorial Elementary population. As Principal Matt Fusco said, “Veterans has become a true neighborhood touchstone.” The design of this new building at this same location will only increase community and family connection possibilities and allow true accessibility for the families who need it most. Many fear that this neighborhood will be losing valued green space. Although I understand and empathize with this fear, I would be more fearful of this neighborhood losing its school. Downtown Gloucester cannot afford to lose another school. Unlike every other elementary school in Gloucester, the entire current population of Veterans Memorial lives within two miles of the school. Accessibility for this population is essential - this location allows families without transportation to walk. It will enable ease of access during inclement weather, and ensure that accessibility is not an added barrier to parent and student connection to the school community. Finally, more current East Gloucester students live closer to Veterans Memorial than to the existing East Gloucester Elementary School.
Veterans Memorial assists families in many ways. Veterans is one of two elementary schools in Gloucester that serve universal free breakfast to students, opening the doors one hour early to serve 80-130 kids every school day, students can obtain clothing as necessary, and the staff have had enormous success engaging students in after-school programming such as ultimate Frisbee and writing club. According to Principal Fusco, location is key to making such programming a success.
You may have heard arguments for building a new school at the 25 acres at Beeman Elementary. What fails to be recognized in such arguments is the added burden this would put on families who, again, need the most access to a school building. For instance, there are many families that if a student misses a bus would have no other means of transportation to get to school. I know that if my children missed the bus, I would have a number of family and friends to call upon to help in that moment. As a mental health clinician who has served this community as an in-home family therapist, I can attest to the fact that many families do not have the privilege of transportation and/or a readily available support system.
Before I became a School Committee member, I attended meetings to speak out against a preliminary proposed location of the new school at Swinson’s Field. I spoke out against this because putting this consolidated school anywhere other than a downtown location would put the student and family population at Veterans at an extreme disadvantage.
Finally, some may also argue that Green Street would serve as an acceptable downtown location. Although I agree, Green Street neighborhood residents attended meetings and respectfully presented arguments against the location because with Downtown Crossing, the new housing units and the new YMCA this neighborhood has been overdeveloped. Who can argue with that? In my opinion, these arguments were respected by the sitting School Committee at the time.
As a School Committee member, a parent of young children, a Gloucester native, a homeowner, and most importantly, a social worker, I fully support the school building project. I ran for School Committee because, as a mental health clinician who has worked closely with local families, I recognize that equitable access to all aspects of public education is an absolute necessity for all Gloucester children. More than 400 students in Gloucester will gain access to dedicated space for, art, music, PE, library, occupational therapy, physical therapy, counseling, technology, etc. By supporting this location, we ensure that downtown families do not lose readily access to their home away from home, school.
Samantha Verga Watson is a member of the Gloucester School Committee.