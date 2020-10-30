The time for a new consolidated East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial School is now. The current conditions that the students and staff work in on a daily basis is inadequate and the systems in the buildings are failing. A new building will give the children of Gloucester ample space to explore and learn in a healthy environment for generations to come. Our future leaders deserve to learn in a school that supports their needs and provides opportunities for every child.
Following World War II, the city embarked on ambitious building plans completing all five elementary schools in a period of about 18 years. While we are sure the buildings were wonderful when they were first built, they have both reached the point where they are not viable buildings able to handle the wear and tear of more than 215 students and about 50 staff on a daily basis. Neither school has a dedicated art room. The art teacher works off of a small cart and this seriously affects her ability to use different materials and mediums with her students. Both schools have a combination gymnasium and cafeteria. This limits the times that we are able to use the gym as there is both set up and clean up times for the multiple lunch periods necessary every day. The mechanical and electrical infrastructures are outdated and subject students and staff to wild fluctuations in temperatures with the boilers and heaters requiring constant and consistent maintenance.
Technology is impacted as the IT department is running high-speed internet as well as security systems through buildings that were never meant to house such equipment. Both schools lack large enough bathrooms for the students with more than 80 students sharing one bathroom. Insufficient space for interventions, small reading groups and special education services forces these small learning groups to be conducted in hallways.
East Gloucester was built in 1948 and has served the students and families for more than 70 years. The building is tired and its systems are failing. The cost to keep up the current facility is enormous and does not provide the students with a modern day facility to meet their needs. Simply put, there is not enough space. There is no space to teach and honor the fine arts, there is no space to provide small group instruction and interventions, and there is no space for teachers to prepare for their lessons or even use the bathroom in a private area.
As principals of these schools, we have been a part of the planning and design process for this new building from the very beginning. Our staff and faculty have had input on the design and have helped create a plan that allows for unparalleled collaboration between students and teachers. The ability to collaborate and work together effectively is the number one skill our children will need as they begin to make their way in our technologically advanced world. The new school will have the latest in technology and will bring two more schools to the level that we have at West Parish Elementary.
Both the East Gloucester and the Veterans staffs have impressed us with their ability to work in substandard conditions and they have not let the limitations of the buildings stand in the way of giving our students a wonderful education filled with care and love. Imagine what they could do with a brand new school. We are both very excited to begin this journey and see that day come to fruition. We hope that you will picture that day with us when you vote on Nov. 3.
Amy Pasquarello is principal of the East Gloucester Elementary School. Matt Fusco is principal of the Veterans’ Memorial Elementary School.