The jig is up. No more excuses, legitimate or otherwise. No more kicking the can down the road. Decades of local waiver requests and violations of state and federal law, millions of dollars begged, borrowed and spent, and more than a quarter-century of federal passes is over. The time to upgrade Gloucester’s aging wastewater treatment plant is here and now.
Under a decade-old order from the feds, Gloucester is graduating from a primary to a secondary facility. This time we have no choice.
A little history. The year after Congress passed the 1972 Clean Water Act, Gloucester applied to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for permission to construct a primary treatment plant and outfall pipe to dispose of its unwanted wastewater. The permit was granted.
Eight years later, Beacon Hill lawmakers approved special legislation that allowed the city to move forward and unwisely erect the structure on wetlands. By 1984, the Gloucester Water Pollution Control Facility was up and running.
Overseen by the city and operated by the French transnational company Veolia, the aging complex is now being required to add secondary treatment capacity to the existing Essex Avenue site.
That’s a risky proposition as the nearby Atlantic Ocean is overheating, rising rapidly, and fueling stronger storms due to climate change.
Just two years ago, in order to protect it from encroaching storm tides, the city borrowed and the feds helped fund more than $4 million to build a seawall around the existing plant. The situation there is only going to get worse, as it seems Gloucester Harbor and the Annisquam River want their tidelands back.
Additional construction at the filled site will require significant adaptation measures.
Over the last decade, Gloucester spent planning money to get ready. Last fall, the city solicited bids to have a qualified firm prepare a scope of work for the plant upgrade, provide advice, and consult on design and construction.
Now it looks like Mayor Verga is going to take on the job — a huge job, a costly job, an unpopular job, a job not of his making but one necessary, nonetheless. Good for him.
The treatment plant serves not only Gloucester but Essex and Rockport as well.
The system serves three purposes. It mostly receives piped wastewater from homes and commercial/industrial sources. It also takes street stormwater from combined sewers. Finally, the plant admits trucked waste pumped from commercial and residential septic systems.
The facility uses chemically enhanced primary treatment and disinfection. Through an ocean outfall pipe, the minimally treated effluent is then discharged offshore.
Initially, the waste was sent directly into Gloucester Harbor — a convenient dump for all sorts of bad stuff over the centuries.
However, in 1991 EPA required the city to extend the pipe out of the badly polluted harbor to its current location several miles into Massachusetts Bay.
For the first time in decades, harbor waters cleared up making them swimmable and fishable to humans, with even the occasional whale showing up to bask in its healthy beauty.
But what about the bay? The outfall is in the Massachusetts Bay National Estuary and the Bay State’s North Shore Ocean Sanctuary – that’s hardly a good place in which to dump polluted effluent.
At one time it was thought that the solution to pollution was dilution. It’s not.
The goal of secondary treatment is cleaner waters in which humans can safely recreate, fish and shellfish, and aquatic wildlife and seagrasses can thrive.
Before President Reagan turned off the financial assistance spigot to state and local governments, the feds’ largesse contributed up to 75% toward building secondary treatment plants.
Unfortunately, Gloucester at the time foolishly and arrogantly refused to pursue the generous funding, built the primary treatment plant, and began its history of violations of federal law and variance requests from secondary treatment.
EPA granted waivers in 1985 and 2001, but no more. Time and tougher environmental standards and enforcement have finally caught up with the city. Now it’s time to pay. The cost for secondary treatment is around $100 million, according to the mayor.
The city’s water and sewer systems are budgeted as self-sustaining and mostly funded by users – the ratepayers. But with these kinds of projected costs, the city is going to have to look under every government rock and crevice for more dough to provide some ratepayer relief.
Funding options should include a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that is providing the city with $32.1 million. After all, this would be a rescue, the blame of which also lies with the feds.
Using a share of the state’s $9.5 billion in U.S. Infrastructure and Jobs Act funds also seems eligible as the treatment plant is classic infrastructure.
A portion of the $101 million in federal COVID-19 relief money, recently approved for spending by Beacon Hill, should also apply especially as a critical part of the city’s pandemic virus analyses occurs at the plant.
Any state operational and capital dollars available should also help.
As Gloucester proclaims its 400th anniversary, what better lasting gift to bestow upon the future generations of the nation’s first seaport than that of a cleaner ocean environment. Now that’s a legacy worth celebrating.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.