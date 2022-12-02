On a recent Saturday at The Basket, the Gloucester Police Department held its now annual “stuff our cruiser” food drive for The Open Door. The local constabularies challenged shoppers to fill one of their nearby parked cruisers with newly purchased food items for the local food pantry.
Volunteers stood outside the supermarket handing out bright orange cards with suggested items The Open Door needed.
So, on a cool, bright, and windy Saturday morning before Thanksgiving, my wife Fara and I headed into a very busy Basket intent on buying and making some donations. Our own holiday food purchases would wait for a quieter time later in the weekend. Good luck with that.
Upon entering the store, it seemed like everyone had an orange card. None were discarded or tossed to the ground. It was like a rite of passage. and not only was everyone holding a card, but everyone seemed to be paying attention and using them. People were shopping for the suggested items with a determined plan of attack on where to get what and how to avoid the traffic tie-ups in the lanes. That, however, was not possible on this busiest food shopping day of the year.
Despite the aisle gridlock, people were smiling. We were all on the same mission. and people actually seemed to be having fun as they recognized what everyone else was doing — many reaching for the same item.
There really was a joy in giving this day, it almost seemed infectious.
In the produce aisle, a rather distinguished looking gentleman in glasses was explaining to a store employee the purpose of the cards. She seemed interested and he seemed patient as English did not appear to be her first language.
In another aisle, a wicked tall guy was reaching to the top shelf for a bottle of maple syrup.
“That’s all I need,” he said.
Beside him, or rather below him, a much shorter gentleman asked the tall guy to grab a bottle of syrup for him also as he couldn’t reach that high. Of course, they both held the ubiquitous bright orange cards.
The tall guy gave the short one his requested items. The tall guy then asked the short guy if he could grab a box of Bisquick for him as it was on the bottom shelf, and he couldn’t bend down that far.
We, who probably saw each other every Saturday during our repeated unconscious weekly shopping routines, now shared a common sense of purpose, beyond feeding ourselves.
It was a Gloucester moment bestowed upon us by a common sense of community. It was a simple group experience larger than we were. Stuff like this is what makes Gloucester Gloucester and makes me happy to be part of the nation’s first seaport. This is especially true as we celebrate our 400+ anniversary and show off to the world who we are. and it was all in the aisles of Market Basket.
I will always remember 2019, the first year of “stuff-a-cruiser.” My wife and I were heading into The Basket and just ahead of us was a rather disheveled, tattered, and torn looking guy appearing way older than he probably was. He looked kind of beaten up by life. He wore his baseball cap backwards just as the kids do. Skinny and not well shaved, at the door, he tossed his still lit cigarette to the ground. Having soon lost sight of him, we began our quest for the requested donation food items. We focused on filling our shopping cart. Soon, we caught sight of him in one of the aisles. He pushed no cart.
“Hi,” he said. In his hand he held an orange card.
“Do you know where the tuna fish aisle is?” he asked. “I need to buy a can for The Open Door.”
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.