My “Vision for My Polis” was formed by my experience as director of planning and economic development for Action Inc., our community action agency in charge of the War on Poverty in the early ‘60s.
My “Vision for My Polis” was reinforced by my experience as consultant to the Gloucester Laboratory of the National Marine Fisheries Service during the ‘70s and ‘80s.
It became more elaborate during the ‘90s and the ‘00s as the executive director of the Gloucester Community Development Corporation.
This vision was distilled in the book “To My Polis – With Love,” published in 2008, from a series of my essays published in the Gloucester Daily Times and a few national scientific publications in the course of many decades.
The book was an opportunity to present, with the help of David Wise, eight resolutions that summarized my “Vision for My Polis” to Gloucester’s City Council.
Our City Council approved these resolutions unanimously on Sept. 2, 2008.
And they died on the mayor’s desk.
They died, even though the year before, at David’s suggestion we presented them as a formal petition at the Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar and over three days the petition gathered 425 signatures.
Jack Clarke, a national environmentalist now serving as a director of Pier 58 Gloucester, has issued a call to start writing a new master plan that incorporates “A community vision for Gloucester.”
My “Vision for My Polis” is still fresh. Indeed, subsequent studies have revealed that my “Vision for My Polis,” with minor adaptations, would serve many other communities very well.
That vision includes recommendations for physical developments that are (mostly) specific to Gloucester. The core of that vision, however, is concerned with social and economic relations that are of widespread interest.
The core of that vision is concerned with the rejuvenation of the fishing industry in Gloucester. As current Mayor Greg Verga is fond of pointing out: The fishing industry is not dead, it is changing.
This transformation would become more evident if we were to create a corporation to be named perhaps Gloucester Fish Inc. in accordance with principles of functional integration enunciated in “Fisheries Renewal: A Renewal of the Soul of Business.”
The primary function of this corporation should be the utilization of a 1.000-year-old Japanese technology to produce surimi. This technology was adapted to modern uses by the scientists Dr. Herbert Hultin and Dr. Stephen Kelleher working at the UMASS Marine Station in Gloucester’s Lanesville section during the ‘70s.
The corporation would process primarily pelagics — fish that live in the middle of the water column — into surimi. Surimi is a fish paste that can be easily transformed into shrimp, lobster meat, or any other seafood product. For its malleability, this product is in great demand by creative chefs all over the world.
The magic of this proposal is that systematic utilization of pelagics would create automatic (cyclical) rejuvenation of depleted bottom fish.
What is so hard to understand about it? Pelagics are the natural predators of bottom fish. In the early stages of their life, bottom fish need to come to the surface of the ocean to feed on plankton for sustenance. Once grown, the bottom fish go back to their habitat to live with friends and relatives!
What is so hard to understand that the pelagics devour bottom fish while coming up and going back down to their habitat?
Yet, to cure the depletion of bottom fish the troika of environmentalists, economists, and bureaucrats have coalesced to impose draconian regulations that have strangled the industry. See, for instance, “NOAA: A failed agency” by Sam Parisi (Times, Aug. 12).
The fish, as the fishermen vainly implore us to see, are there. Family fishing vessels can be rebuilt. The fishing industry can be rejuvenated.
How to fund the rejuvenation of the fishing industry?
I have recently refined the vision of this possibility as a call for “financial independence.”
It starts by suggesting that the Federal Reserve System (the Fed) should follow three rules for the creation and distribution of our money supply.
These rules were presented to the Fed in 2015 and the Fed graciously responded in 2016: “Given your proposal, I suggest that you contact your state and federal representatives.”
Scarcity of time and financial resources have allowed me to advocate for this much needed financial reform only fitfully.
It would be splendid if the movement to have these rules implemented by the Fed were to start in earnest here in Gloucester, during the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the birth of our beloved community.
Not only that, but gathering our own local resources, we might finally create the Gloucester Interdependence Fund (GIF). This financial institution calls for cashing in at least 10% of our wealth, entrusting it to our local banks, and pooling the resources together into one fund owned and administered by local people for exclusive investment in local projects.
I suggested the creation of this fund in 1998/1999, just before the dot.com crash, then again in 2008/2009 just before the stock market crash.
I have sporadically advocated for the creation of this fund during the last few years (just ahead of the next crash?). How much richer would we all be in Gloucester if the GIF had been created in the early ‘00s?
The GIF should, of course, be created in many other communities as well.
Would we not finally be financially independent? and what does personal financial independence mean? It means that we would be as rich as we want to be; we could not be any richer.
The reader might have discovered an attempt to integrate ecological, economic, social, and political needs. No plan that does not respect the reality of economic, ecological, and human interdependence is ever going to be successful.
Carmine Gorga, PhD, a Fulbright Scholar, is president of The Somist Institute. He is a Gravatar, a globally recognized avatar.