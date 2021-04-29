Column: A win for ordinary people

Last week, ordinary people around the globe scored a victory. Admittedly, in a world filled with infinite troubles – the pandemic, racism, gross economic inequalities, and the nightmarish specter of global warming – this victory is but one development set against a bleak backdrop.
But nonetheless, it was a large and notable event, and it is worthy of attention and celebration. In every country on earth, with the exception of Canada and the United States, it dominated every newscast, newspaper and conversation of last week.
The event that I am referring to is the preservation of “futbol” – known as “soccer” in the U.S. – across the world, but particularly in Europe, Africa, and South America. More precisely, I am referring to the preservation of the way that soccer is organized in most countries of the world.
In the U.S., the major and minor leagues of each sport (baseball, basketball, football and hockey) are comprised – year to year – of the same teams. There is sometimes expansion of a league – a team or two will be added periodically – but there is rarely contraction. Teams are rarely demoted or banished from a league. And, except for publicity exhibitions, major league teams don’t ever compete against non-league amateur or club teams.
“Futbol” competition across the world, however, is dramatically different. Each country establishes professional soccer leagues, yes, but there is much more fluidity in their systems. Every year, based on their win-loss records, soccer teams may advance, fall back, or stay in the league they are currently playing in.
There is still plenty of stability in the systems. The best teams – Juventus, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich – are perennial powerhouses, and often maintain their presence in their respective nations’ top leagues.
But there is considerable churn in the composition of the pro and amateur leagues. And the sheer number of soccer clubs that aspire to the next level of play is astounding. For in Europe and elsewhere, amateur teams – clubs from the smallest villages across the world – may advance into the “professional” levels. There are no barriers.
In England alone, there are 140 leagues with roughly 480 divisions, containing about 7,000 teams. The top league, the Premier League, contains 20 clubs, and they must perform well to remain there.
In Italy, there are 9 major leagues with roughly 615 divisions, containing about 8,600 teams. The top league is Serie A, and every team below it – professional or amateur – is gunning to advance to it.
Soccer is a social and cultural phenomenon in Europe far bigger than all of American sports put together. European soccer teams carry an identity that represents to its fans their identity. West Ham United, for example, was established in East London in 1895 and grew out of the ironworkers and shipbuilders of that neighborhood. Today, though globalization has changed the world, that identity is maintained. As with all old European teams, fans are born, live, and die loyal to their one team, and they – yes, somewhat romantically – ever hold onto the dream (and reality) that their club can advance to the top tier of competition.
Teams occasionally do this. In 2009, Leicester City of England began a seven-year march upward through three levels to ultimately become champion of the Premier League.
In Italy, from 1980 to 1997, the amateur club of a small Abruzzo town, Castel di Sangro – population, 5,000 – rose seven levels from the lowest tier to Serie B, only one level away from the top. This rise was termed a “miracle” in Italy and it transfixed the hearts and minds of the country.
The unpredictability and drama that are built into the yearly competition for the limited spots in each league – the very uncertainty that so captivates fans – is precisely what the owners of the dominant teams dislike. For them – literally billionaires all – the sport has become more about media revenue, sponsorship tie-ins and profits. They want a steady annual income, and since many of them are not even from the country of their own team, they don’t share the identity passions of their own fans.
So last week, after nearly secret maneuvering, 12 owners announced that they had formed a “Super League” that would supersede the current soccer hierarchy. Their league would be comprised of 20 teams, and 15 of them would be permanent members. This would guarantee standing and revenue for the most powerful teams. The owners announced that JPMorgan had guaranteed $4.2 billion for the first year alone.
Well, across Europe the fans, players, coaches, leagues and even governments rose up as one and protested this attempted heist. In Italy, England, France, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Holland, the outcry and revulsion against the Super League was instant, spontaneous, and huge.
Within 48 hours of their announcement, even the cosseted and tone-deaf billionaire owners realized that they had way overstepped. Faced with universal opprobrium, likely boycotts, sanctions, and government action, the owners completely recanted.
In a bleak time, when average citizens across the globe are viewed as pawns by the forces of globalization and profit, the defeat of the billionaires was a righteous moment. It was a moment when citizens – of all loyalties – rose up in solidarity and won.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face. Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.