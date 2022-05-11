Any student of America’s past knows that history has not been a friend of women. The leaked document drafted by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito considering the future of Roe v. Wade has cited history as the reason why Roe was wrongly decided because the Constitution does not explicitly name abortion as a protected right for women.
Consider the reasons. First, the Founding Fathers explicitly endorse the rights of slave holders and the institution of slavery in the Constitution — while craftily never actually stating the word. Second, enslaved women were a central and critical means of wealth generation for slave owners. Enslavers had a vested, profit-making interest in actively denying enslaved women of color their reproductive rights. In 1662, the Virginia General Assembly codified a law based on partus sequitur ventrem (literally meaning “offspring follows the belly”), which held that children born of enslaved women followed the status of their mother, rather than their father. This was a radical departure from the usual practice of borrowing from English Common law for the new nation and instead drew from Roman law. When it pleases those in power they pick and choose whatever works in order to support their own position, as Virginians did here. Many other states followed suit.
The intention of the law was to ensure that the children born from the rape of women held in bondage would enlarge the wealth of their white owners, adding to the population of their slave labor camps. The majority of men who wrote the Constitution and served as the nation’s first presidents were from Virginia, evidencing no moral or legal objection to this law. Enslaved women who sought to abort their pregnancies were brutally punished since they were seen as stealing property from their white male owners.
White women were also owned — not by enslavers but by their husbands — at the time the Constitution was written. They had no voice, no vote, and no control over their own bodies. Husbands had the right to physically discipline and sexually assault their wives; women could not obtain a divorce; have custody of their children; own property; support themselves outside of marriage or even speak in most religious settings. After an eighty-year battle, women finally won the franchise in 1920 and began to slowly fight for increased rights.
The men who drafted the Constitution never even considered the rights of women — not to mention intimate matters concerning control over their sexuality, and the number and spacing of pregnancies. Men and husbands, supported by every Christian denomination represented in the colonies, were considered the head of the wife and the household.
Indigenous women of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) nation, living side by side with colonial women at the time of the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention in upstate New York, experienced more rights within their own nation than European women. Their rights inspired colonial women to seek similar rights for themselves when they learned some Native women had a voice in tribal deliberations, owned property, could divorce their husbands, retain custody of their children, participate in religious ceremonies, hold political offices, and choose their chief.
Justice Alito’s requirement that only rights “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition” are protected under the Constitution is shocking since those whose rights were deeply rooted in our nation’s history are men who bought and sold, raped and worked, other human beings they believed they had the right to own. Surely we can agree that the Constitution is a flawed document rooted in the context of history when racial differences and segregation were supported by white supremacy and gender roles were codified by the church, seen as ordered by natural law and supported by patriarchy.
The spirit and vision of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution is larger and loftier than its historical words which is why it continues to inspire hope. Most of the rights women have fought for and won these one hundred years since winning the ballot were not “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition.” This requirement is a slap in the face and legally threatening for all marginalized Americans who have worked to enlarge the rights of those who have been historically excluded, including--people of color, indigenous people, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, and women--since we have had to fight for every ounce of respect, recognition, and rights already endowed to some.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, author of My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children, and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan and the former executive director of HAWC.. She lives in Rockport.