Column: Addressing the North Shore's transit future

The Massachusetts Legislature recently passed a $16.5 billion transportation bond bill that is a step in the right direction, and includes funding for several key local projects:
$1.5 million for the design and implementation of the Beverly depot mobility hub at the Beverly depot commuter rail station;
$24 million for the Route 128 Exit 19 interchange improvement project (Brimbal Avenue-Phase II) in Beverly;
$200 million for station renovations and the installment of electric gantries for service electrification from North station to Beverly station;
$750,000 for costs associated with a multimodal transportation trail connecting the downtown area of the city of Peabody to the city of Salem;
$35 million for the design, reactivation and implementation of a transit system on the existing rail from Peabody Square to the Salem commuter rail station;
$3.71 million for the design and reconstruction, with complete streets components, of the Derby street corridor in Salem;
$25 million for the design and construction of a South Salem commuter rail station, which will also be partially funded by Partners/North Shore Medical Center and Salem State University.
The commonwealth has taken a good step forward by funding these projects, but they will need a strong partnership with the federal government, as there are many other key highway and transit projects that also deserve public support, many of which were originally outlined in the Journey to 2030 report by the Central Transportation planning staff.
Highway projects
Widening Route 128 from four lanes to six lanes from Exit 28 (Centennial Park) to Exit 19 (Sohier Road), which should include tunneling Route 128 underneath Lowell Street (Exit 26) in Peabody;
Widening Route 95 from six lanes to eight lanes from Route 1 in Lynnfield (Exit 44) to I-93 in Woburn (Exit 37);
Building a directional interchange at the Route 93-Route 95 interchange in Woburn/Stoneham/Reading that eliminates the inner loops in the interchange;
Building a directional interchange at the Route 95-Route 2 interchange in Lexington that again eliminates the inner loops in the interchange;
Building two express lanes along the inner loop of Route 1 from Route 99 in Saugus north to the Route 95 merger in Peabody, separated by a jersey barrier with the outer two lanes servicing local and retail traffic in Saugus, Lynnfield and Peabody. (This model has been very successful in New Jersey, and would prove very useful in reducing the constant bottlenecks along Route 1 at every exit and curb cut along the roadway; express lanes would have only one exit, at Route 128 in Peabody);
Full reconstruction and widening of Route 1 from Route 60 in Revere north to Route 99 in Saugus;
Reconstruction of the Route 1A-Route 60 interchange in Revere at Mahoney Circle, which would place a tunnel for 1A traffic underneath the circle, and eliminate the most congested part of the journey from the North Shore to Logan Airport and downtown Boston;
Build a tunnel underneath Route 60 from Mahoney Circle in Revere to the Route 1 interchange, also in Revere;
Reconstruction of Route 107 in Salem from Jackson Street to the Lynn city line, and from there south to the Federal Street roundabout near the new Market Basket in Lynn;
Full reconstruction of Bridge Street in Salem from the North Street overpass to Flint Street.
Transit projects
Extend the MBTA Blue Line to connect with MGH Red Line Station;
Extend MBTA Blue Line from Wonderland Station in Revere to Central Square in Lynn;
Build the North Station/South Station Rail Link for MBTA commuter rail;
Full electrification and high-level platforms for all MBTA commuter rails lines out of North and South stations;
Automated people mover to be funded by Massport to connect the MBTA Airport Station with all Logan terminals and the CONRAC rental car facility;
Build a second MBTA commuter rail tunnel under Riley Plaza in Salem to eliminate bottlenecks and safety hazards at Salem MBTA commuter rail station.
With a new Biden administration now in office in Washington, I’m hoping that the president will request the Congress to take some bold steps to fund transportation infrastructure projects, which could include an increase in the federal gas tax (not done since 1993) or by a tax on high-income earners, which has been advocated by the new president.
In conclusion, with the support of our federal partners alongside local elected officials, we can significantly improve the quality of life here on the North Shore with the completion of these critical transportation infrastructure projects, all within the next 20 years with proper planning and funding.
Jim Rose is a resident of Salem.