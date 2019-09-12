Column: Back to school, back to reading

According to ImpactEssexCounty.org – Essex County Community Foundation’s data website that tracks the health of Essex County – in 2018, 50 percent of Essex County third graders were considered proficient readers. This is up 5 percentage points from 2017.
This is good news not only for students and educators, but also for employers and the economy. Longstanding research by the Annie E. Casey Foundation has shown that there is a direct correlation between third grade reading proficiency and academic success, high school graduation, lifelong earning potential and the ability to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.
Up through third grade, students are learning to read; after third grade, they must be able to read in order to learn.
And while overall proficiency rates may be up in Essex County, and though gains have been made among some groups (a 7-point increase among Hispanic students from 2017 to 2018, and an 11-point increase among African American students), ImpactEssexCounty.org data shows that proficiency rates for economically disadvantaged students (34%), Hispanic students (35%) and African American students (42%) still fall far behind the county rate and the rates of students who are not economically disadvantaged (61%), white (58%) and Asian (65%).
(Visit ImpactEssexCounty.org to see the rates of students passing third grade reading in all Essex County cities and towns.)
What’s more is that many educators believe that while the “reading by third grade” metric is valuable, it expresses the floor rather than the ceiling of what kids truly need to succeed.
“No word in our field has changed as much as the one ‘“literacy,’” said Julie Smith, principal of Centerville Elementary School in Beverly. “In the past, we were predominantly concerned with how well students were reading and writing about the things that we, as teachers, put in front of them. We are amidst a near reversal of that notion as we find ourselves supporting students to develop the skills that allow them to seek information from a vast and varied landscape and communicate their thoughts and ideas in myriad ways, often with audiences beyond their classroom walls.”
“Literacy is about getting closer to the way in which students are ‘reading’ the world around them and ‘writing’ their own unique stories about their place in that world,” Smith said.
One way that educators are navigating the changing landscape of education and improving outcomes is through collaboration.
Beverly is part of the first cohort of the Essex County Learning Community (ECLC), a cross-district experience for educators north of Boston funded by the Peter & Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation, a family foundation that supports and collaborates with nonprofits and community partners to help children, adolescents and young people with intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, mental illness and substance use disorders.
The goal of the ECLC is to use a community of practitioners approach to scale district, school, and classroom strategies that enable educators to better serve students with diverse learning assets and needs.
ECCF has joined the Tower Foundation in support of this work that is striving to optimize the potential of all students across ability, race, culture, class and gender. Both organizations believe deeply that systems change — addressing a problem at its roots – achieves the greatest impact. ECCF’s “systems philanthropy” approach aims to address those root causes by incentivizing collective action to define common goals and produce population-level outcomes. This is achieved by bringing philanthropic funds to the table, engaging donors as strategic partners and investing in larger philanthropic resources over a longer period of time.
It’s the same long-game approach that the ECLC is using to produce systems change in education.
“We still have a 20th century system for a 21st century society,” said Jane Feinberg, whose company, Full Frame Communications, co-directs the ECLC together with the Center for Collaborative Education. “We really need to have a whole new set of strategies that allow all kids to access the core curriculum, instead of a one-size-fits-all experience that inevitably excludes many students, thereby depriving our communities of a tremendous amount of talent.”
But changing the system takes reflection, planning, trust, strong relationships, the opportunity to work together – and time.
“It’s very difficult when you’re inside the system to change on your own,” Feinberg said. “But when educators come together and have the time and the space to get away from the fire hose of daily life in schools, they can really start to make fundamental changes. They can start to shift the system.”
In addition to Beverly, the first ECLC cohort of school districts includes Danvers, Gloucester, Haverhill, Rockport and Swampscott.
“The work that is being supported by the ECLC is helping us to get on a path to add depth and accessibility to early learning experiences for all students while building foundational skills,” Smith said. “Conversations with others in the network have helped us shape our thinking about practices that make the difference for kids.”
As educators across Essex County welcome students back into their classrooms this month, it’s important to acknowledge not only the work we see inside the classroom, but the collaboration going on outside the classroom that is leading to a better future for Essex County students.
Stratton Lloyd is COO and vice president of community leadership at Essex County Community Foundation. This is the first in a monthly series of columns from the foundation. To learn more about the Essex County Learning Community, visit essexcounylc.org. For more information about the Peter & Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation, visit thetowerfoundation.org.
