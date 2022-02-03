Interest in Black history and the roots of racism in America is on the rise but so too are nationwide efforts to silence a fuller telling and interpretation of our past.
Lawmakers and educators across the country are banning discussion in schools and training in workplaces that examine Black history, conscious and unconscious bias, privilege, discrimination and oppression. Nine states — Iowa, Arizona, Idaho, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina (although the Arizona Supreme Court overturned that law in November) — have passed laws limiting what can be taught in grades K-12 and public universities on racism and sexism, banning what are considered divisive concepts. School personnel are being suspended and fired for not adhering to these laws.
Now Florida is poised the join them. The Individual Freedom Act, which has passed the House and is now in the Senate (SB 148), additionally prohibits individuals from making students and staff “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.” The bill specifies that topics must be “given in an objective manner without endorsement of the concepts.”
According to a Brookings Institution survey, state school boards in Georgia, Utah and Alabama as well as local school boards in Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina are introducing similar restrictions and twenty other states are considering their own laws.
The ultimate goal is to ban critical race theory (CRT) from being taught. But CRT is grossly misunderstood. It simply teaches the obvious: U.S. institutions were developed at a time when racism was embedded in our laws and regulations, thereby influencing social institutions in the present — including criminal justice, housing, education, healthcare, voting, etc.— leading to varied outcomes for people based on one’s race.
The briefest reading of history shows that our country began with a competition for land and wealth, with some taking off from the starting line while others were held in chains. Many whose ancestors were allowed to compete, like things just as they are. But those whose ancestors had to fight and die for their basic rights, continue to live that injustice.
No one familiar with U.S. history of slavery, lynching and Jim Crow, or the genocide and removal of Native Americans, can teach about these painful chapters in our past in an “objective” manner and without context. To suggest as the Florida law does that the discomfort of some supersedes the threat to the survival of others underscores exactly why we need to teach about CRT. It can actually open up opportunities for dialogue and discussion because it places blame on structures and systems predating us. But we become those repressive structures when we deny the full telling of our nation’s past.
Black history is American history, which cannot be taught without an examination of racism. This month and throughout the year find out whether your local school board is being lobbied to ban the teaching of Black history. Tell educators and lawmakers about the importance of education that includes the stories, contributions, and perspectives of Black and brown people as well as the stories and contributions of white people who joined them in the struggle to build the just, multi-racial, multi-ethnic country we say we want.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, author of “My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children,” and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan.