The election is over. Joe Biden won both the popular and electoral votes by substantial margins.
Challenges by President Trump to that victory have been batted aside unsympathetically in one court after another by state and federal judges, some of whom were appointed by Donald Trump. Even Republican election officials in Georgia, Arizona and Michigan pushed back hard against Trump campaign efforts to challenge the integrity of voting. In Wisconsin, the Trump campaign’s $3 million funding of a recount produced a gain of 87 votes for President-elect Biden.
Another winner is Russian President Vladimir Putin who has yet (as of this writing) to acknowledge the Biden victory. As long as President Trump fuels discontent among American voters, many of whom believe his every word about election fraud, Putin is getting what he wants, which is to undermine the American electoral system. And he didn’t have to work as hard as he did in 2016.
In fact, Putin’s campaign of disruption apparently was far less effective than President Trump’s attack on the media, his repeated accusations of fraud and his undermining of election officials, including many Republicans.
The week after the election, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said, “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” That’s a tribute to federal, state, and local election officials and cybersecurity professionals who took seriously concerns about Russian interference and acted accordingly.
They took to heart findings in five volumes of a three-year bipartisan analysis by the Senate Intelligence Committee that said Russia’s “overarching goal” is “undermining the integrity of elections and American confidence in democracy.”
The committee chairman, Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, wrote in April 2020 that “it’s more important than ever that we remain vigilant against the threat of interference from hostile foreign actors.” Vice chairman of the committee, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, wrote that “There is certainly no reason to doubt that the Russians’ success in 2016 is leading them to try again in 2020, and we must not be caught unprepared.”
Fortunately, those responsible for election security were on top of events. FBI Director Christopher Wray in a Sept. 17 statement before the House Homeland Security Committee said that “The FBI and our interagency partners remain concerned about, and focused on, the covert and overt influence measures … to increase discord … and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic processes.”
At the hearing, William Evanina, director, National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said Russia “is using a range of measures primarily to denigrate Biden, adding that “this is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was vice president ….”
But Putin apparently did not become a major source of political discord in 2020. According to the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, “…after millions of Americans voted, we have no evidence any foreign adversary was capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies.”
Unfortunately for Krebs, a life-long Republican, contradicting the president was enough to get him fired – via tweet.
Donald Trump and his allies continue to raise doubts despite one loss after another in the courts and pushback generally from state election officials. Decisions by courts in Pennsylvania by Republican-appointed judges largely tell the story. A district court judge dismissed one lawsuit writing this: “Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters. One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption...That has not happened.”
Confidence in the election and a smooth transition was not helped by several performances by the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that generated jokes but little substance. The president’s Thanksgiving Day press conference didn’t help either. His temper boiled over in response to a basic question, angrily telling a reporter “Don’t talk to me that way -- you’re just a lightweight….I am the President of the United States….And I did win by a tremendous amount.” On Sunday, Nov. 29, in a lengthy, disjointed interview with Fox he claimed without evidence that “even most Democrats believe election fraud” led to Joe Biden’s win.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Justice Department announced it has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Sadly, the incoming Biden admiration will be saddled with a population deeply divided -- a population marked by the discontent Putin sought and Trump achieved -- as it addresses the coronavirus, a faltering economy, tensions in the Middle East and across Asia and uncertainty among allies about American resilience and adherence to long-standing obligations.
The Russian president is smiling.
Carl Gustin is a retired executive and former media and public affairs consultant and speech writer who writes occasionally on national, regional and local issues.