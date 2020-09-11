My sister telephones from her home in Virginia and tells me she is going biking. She sounds enthusiastic and full of vigor. She hosted a beautiful wedding for her oldest daughter and fiancé just a couple weeks ago. A coronavirus feat. She tells me the days following the delightful, family-only marriage haven’t been easy. It’s 2020. COVID-19, the pandemic is changing everything.
“It’s causing a stir around here, the virus. But, I’m going biking. I feel great.”
I tell her I’m off for a bike ride, too.
¢¢¢
On your bike you pedal. You don’t exert effort. You don’t have much energy.
Before all this, before COVID, you biked to ready yourself for summertime’s biking trip. The cycle touring united you with like-minded enthusiasts in far away places.
All that’s beside the point now. Off the table for this year. There’s no staying in touch or being back in touch because there’s no touching. The CDC declares only greater than 6-foot proximity is safe. Little point in trying to stay close.
Today you ride to stay sane. Without fervor. Without anticipation. Without endorphins. You vaguely remember a shared sense of exhilaration with your once-upon-a-time husband and with your once-was community.
Biking dispatches you, like you can outstrip the virus’ tentacles. You watch the road, trying to stay alert to conditions that could hamstring you. The way they did two years ago, when the road jumped up to meet you, when the pavement slammed into your left side and sliced your legs and broke your hand and your collar bone and concussed your brain. Medics shoveled you into ambulances and diagnosed your injuries. They didn’t diagnose your traumas.
Today, as you ride, your gaze shifts to the seascape, fast-forwarding, a motion picture backdrop as from a low-flying hydroplane. Figures, held aloft, dot your foreground like leaves parachuting into a stiff wind. Face masks clench half-discernible faces. It’s like a masquerade. People barricade themselves against the pandemic that’s spread across the ocean on your right and the land on your left.
One of the lucky ones, you say of yourself, your family, your sisters. You don’t have to be on the front-line. Those whose skin blushes black and brown, “essential workers,” struggle on the front. Too many people of color exposed. Too many people of color with pre-existing conditions, immunosuppression. Too many people of color dying.
But, not you. Your family has savings, always has, through the generations. Of your ancestors’ values you cannot be sure. Of their humanity you cannot be certain.
Here, near Bass Rocks, on the Cape that is an island, a mass of masked humanity strolls by you, hovers perhaps too close. Maybe as it did your grandparents and your great grandparents who got down in the Earth’s dirt as they eliminated trees to make lumber for shelters and dwellings and places of business. You remember as you ride, your grandmother nursed the sick, the Spanish Flu victims, in 1918, on the porches, until she too succumbed and your great grandfather wrote about it, with his frank tone typed out from keys onto paper.
This will not be you, stuck between your dimming past and your foggy future. Caught between your beliefs and your reality, willing the disease away from your lips, keeping the pandemic away, like the whispering rocks that keep the Atlantic at bay. Except in times of ferocity, when Nor’Easter waves pound and the sea surges like a pandemic amongst a vulnerable population from which you distance. Like you are when you escape inland, when you escape biking fast, social distancing through speed, through accumulated privilege.
And still your feet pedal. Your clear lungs hug the air that inhabits them. Your fingers wrap the handles. Round and round go your feet, and your mind, and your life, caught in the cycle that moves you in smaller and smaller concentric rings. The pandemic obliterates the once beckoning, over-the-rainbow horizon.
¢¢¢
“Annie has COVID,” my sister tells me before she hops off the phone to hop on her bike. Annie, her younger daughter, furloughed, lives at home these days.
“The bride and groom are sick too. And, Joe tested positive, too.” My sister’s husband lives with health complications. It’s hard to distinguish COVID symptoms from his nagging aches and pains.
“I’m okay, the rapid test says.
I’m going biking.”
¢¢¢
Keeping ahead of COVID, you think. And you pedal and you swerve to avoid and you think you’re going fast, but you’re not, because there’s not so much joy in it.
Holly Clay is a resident of Gloucester.