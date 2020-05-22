There is only one topic to write about this spring: isolation in lockdown. Which leads eventually to being nuts. Articles are everywhere on how to cope with loneliness, sickness, fear, the cash crisis, insomnia, run-amok munchies. Beyond the print, musicians are making music, singers are singing, families are zooming ... all in an effort to keep a level head. A few of my escapes are below, diversions I’ve used to keep from going crazy. (Disclosure: friends say I have not been successful.)
MOVIES. Film and other cures come in two categories: High-Brow and Somewhat-High-Brow. Here’s a film in the HB category: “Death at a Funeral,” directed by Frank Oz, 2007. No matter how COVID-cranky you have become, you will laugh. I absolutely guarantee it! This is irresistible humor, appropriate and necessary in the darkness of a plague year. SHB: “Angel A,” directed by Luc Besson, 2005. It is black and white, with subtitles. You won’t mind. It moves right along, as Besson always does; afterward, you’ll feel like a movie buff. (Wouldn’t you welcome an angel right now?)
BOOKS. In the HB slot: “The Prince of Wentworth Street,” by local author and former Gloucester Daily Times reporter John Christie. This is a fascinating, moving memoir about growing up in New Hampshire and John’s Irish-Armenian roots, including a direct link to the Armenian genocide. For a completely different, SHB volume: “The Shameless,” by Ace Atkins. This is cop-and-robber lore set in fictitious Tibbehah County, Mississippi, definitely adult rated. It is the latest novel on the exploits of Atkins’ hero, Sheriff Quinn Colson. Ace can tell a story!
TELEVISION. For HB, two oldies but goodies: “Planet Earth I” and “Planet Earth II,” the BBC series from 2006 and 2016. They are constantly re-run and are available on DVD. Each episode is beautifully shot and literally breathtaking. And they can be watched without sound as a spiritual exercise . In the SHB, long-running department: Wicked Tuna, the National Geographic reality series centered in Gloucester. It features area celebrities (Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Maine) and local color -- we might be locked in, but we are locked into a wonderful place. (Really, the only reason this is SHB is that I wind up feeling sorry for the tuna.)
I almost forgot: POETRY. Last year I quoted Billy Collins on spring. Since this is everyone’s worst spring ever, I’m including here a relentlessly joyous poem from a fellow New Englander, Emily Dickinson:
A Light exists in Spring
Not present on the Year
At any other period –
When March is scarcely here
A Color stands abroad
On solitary Fields
That Science cannot overtake
But Human Nature feels.
It waits upon the Lawn,
It shows the furthest Tree
Upon the furthest Slope you know
It almost speaks to you.
Then as Horizons step
Or Noons report away
Without the Formula of sound
It passes and we stay –
A quality of loss
Affecting our Content
As Trade had suddenly encroached
Upon a Sacrament.
John Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” on Cape Ann TV.