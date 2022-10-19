It’s time to boycott restaurants and other places that take lobster off their menu to save the North Atlantic right whale.
Evidence suggests that the whale is moving toward extinction due largely to fishing line entanglements and ship strikes. The species was also hunted to near extinction until the practice was banned in 1935. Researchers say the cetaceans have never recovered from the hunt.
Restaurants and stores that take their advice from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, 3,280 miles down the line, and put lobster on their avoid list should be boycotted. This action should be directed at places such as the compliant Whole Food Stores and The Cheesecake Factory, both with franchises on the North Shore.
In addition, for those using meal kits from the New York-based Blue Apron, or the largest meal kit operator in America, the German HelloFresh company — stop.
If you travel, shun establishments which avoid lobster. And tell your friends and relatives at home and around the country to do the same.
Why? Because lobstermen play by the rules, fish by the rules, and shouldn’t be punished for doing so.
In its Sept. 6 assessment, the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program red-listed the coveted crustacean and recommended avoiding any lobster caught by trap from Southern New England, Georges Bank, and the Gulf of Maine because of “population depletion, risks to the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, and insufficient measures for reducing these risks.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species declined more than 30% in the last ten years with just 340 of the gentle giants left — that’s the lowest level in nearly two decades.
Most troubling is that only 70 of the remaining creatures are breeding females. Many scientists believe these numbers are hardly sustainable.
Over the last five years, 34 right whales died in U.S, and Canadian waters due to fish-line entanglements and ship strikes.
It is estimated that about half of those deaths are the result of vessel encounters. Does that mean we should also stay away from ship cargo? Let’s be consistent here as that would mean avoiding from your consumer menu things like automobiles, cellphones, computers, pharmaceuticals, and thousands of other shipped products too numerous to mention. But you get the point. You can’t have it both ways, avoid one product but not the others.
According to federal fishery regulators, Massachusetts is the second largest lander of lobster in the country. Maine is first. In Massachusetts, Gloucester is the top port in terms of annual landings with around 50 million pounds valued at roughly $60 million.
So, when state and federal regulators set strict new standards to protect whales, we feel it most directly here, and in Maine.
This year, to coincide with whale migration, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) closed practically all Bay State waters to commercial lobstering from Feb. 1 to May 15. In other words, all traps and lines out of the water. It calls this action “the central element in the state's enhanced protection measures for North Atlantic right whales.”
And what did the lobstermen do? They complied.
To further mitigate whale entanglements, DMF applied additional restrictions by requiring lobstermen to modify their gear. This resulted in the purchase and use of things like expensive break-away lines, and the reduction of line width.
And what did the lobstermen do? They complied.
I am a life-long resident of the Massachusetts coast with friends and neighbors who commercially lobster. I have spent a career working to protect our oceans and the creatures in them at both the state and federal levels of government. I worked for 26 years directing public policy at a Massachusetts conservation organization. Presently, I am a gubernatorial appointee to the Massachusetts Ocean Advisory Commission, which I chaired for eight years. I have thus had a front row seat observing how this industry behaves and can attest to the fact that the New England way of lobstering is sustainable.
Lobstering is a way of life on Cape Ann. It is an integral component to the regional blue economy and is an essential part of the culture.
Maine and Massachusetts bring in 93% of all lobsters landed in America. So, it’s time for Gov. Charlie Baker to mug-up with Maine Gov. Janet Mills in saying that red listing lobster “… insults thousands of hardworking lobstermen who risk their lives to put food on the table while practicing responsible stewardship and taking action to protect whales. Consumers and businesses must see through this list and recognize that lobstermen are partners in conservation and sustainability …”
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.