This is a call to our self-proclaimed war-time president to declare a cease fire in his relentless crusade against the nature of America and the public’s health.
During this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, when our focus is necessarily on keeping our families, friends, and selves healthy and alive, the White House is waging two battles.
The first is taking advantage of a national health emergency to irresponsibly waive the requirements that big air and water polluters report their pollution-discharge levels to the Environmental Protection Agency. And we know, if big polluters aren’t required to monitor and report their violations – they won’t.
Their pollution ranges from gas leaks from equipment to a surge in contaminants released directly into waterways, seepage from hazardous waste sites, and more.
This new EPA waiver of long-standing rules occurs under the guise of easing the economic burden on the wealthiest of industries to not trash America’s air, land and water.
The administration’s reckless move is certain to economically benefit petrochemical plants, oil and gas outlets, power plants, steel manufacturers, and others.
If polluters have the financial resources and employee numbers to continue to make stuff, they certainly have the ability to prevent harmful waste byproducts from entering the environment.
The coronavirus is being used as a smokescreen. What the administration now calls “temporary” rules have no stated end time and will most certainly be extended for at least the next nine months of the administration’s term. The excuse will be that industry needs a relaxation of the public health laws so it can financially “get back on its feet.”
We can all agree that some regulatory flexibility may be appropriate at this time of national emergency, but not “an open license to pollute,” as former EPA administrator and now Natural Resources Defense Council chief Gina McCarthy calls it.
This is a moment, while we bear the impacts of the climate change crisis on top of the coronavirus horror, when there needs to be a cessation of hostilities directed against the public health.
The second conflict where the White House should call a halt to a non-essential fight is in its ongoing rollback of protections under the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, Endangered Species Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and other federal environmental bulwarks.
This call for a truce is consistent with the plea of 14 attorneys general, the National Governors Association, the National League of Cities, and dozens of other government, public health, and environmental groups and officials who are asking the administration to at least slow down its rollbacks while Americans deal with the COVID-19 national emergency.
Just recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, indicated that the coronavirus could kill up to 240,000 Americans. And yet, the World Health Organization, the same agency that last month declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, reports that fine particles from vehicle exhausts, power plants, and other sources will kill an estimated 77,000 in the United States annually – and it could get worse. We need not pile one health emergency on top of another by relaxing rules on pollution.
One would think that the families and children of the administration and of the titans of industry would also be at risk as a result of this callous disregard of the nation’s public health standards, just as we are all at risk of the coronavirus. But it doesn’t work that way. Those most at risk of harmful effects of pollution are the urban and rural poor where hazardous waste sites and dirty industries are typically located. But compassion and empathy have never been hallmarks of this administration nor has there ever been an interest in environmental justice and equity.
Our clean air and clean water rules are designed to protect not only the health of the earth but the health of people as well. With more than 200,000 confirmed US coronavirus cases now surpassing those of any other nation, this is not the time to weaken existing protections.
Loosening air quality standards by taking advantage of our present moment of vulnerability seems particularly cruel as the coronavirus is a respiratory illness.
The White House may think we are distracted and looking the other way – we are not, and we will not surrender.
Jack Clarke is a career environmentalist and a Gloucester resident.
