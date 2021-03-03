In the rearview mirror is 2020. COVID-19 is still with us. Political polarization hasn’t subsided and doesn’t appear likely to do so.
But spring is just ahead. Before long, buds will be thickening. People will look forward to rhododendrons, hydrangeas, azaleas and other favorites bursting into bloom to remind us that the long winter is over. Vaccines and serious attention to masking and social distancing offer hope that a reasonable degree of normalcy is not too far off. Parents have renewed hope that their children will be back in class learning among their friends.
Setting sights further out, say to 2023 and the commemoration and celebration of Gloucester’s remarkable history spanning 400 years, might help. It might also be timely to think about what those 400 years mean for the future of ocean resources and the local economy.
Much of that history will be viewed through the “400 Stories Project,” launched in 2019 by the Gloucester 400 steering committee to capture history in videos, words and pictures. Many stories will likely feature challenges and adversity that earlier generations faced and overcame.
Today’s challenges are different. No longer are large fleets of fishing vessels visiting the harbor. No longer does fishing offer the number of job opportunities it once did. COVID has hit many sectors of the local economy, especially in hospitality and tourism, hard. New restrictions on lobstering and limits on recreational fishing are taking a toll.
However, within the context of the Gloucester 400 (www.gloucesterma400.org) there is also opportunity to look at a future beyond 2023 that leverages all that has made Gloucester an international icon. The combination of grit, courage, skill, business and cultural innovation, as well as marine science and education holds great opportunity.
History, character and geography all lend themselves to new opportunities in the “blue economy.” Elements of the blue economy include sustainable fisheries, research on use of marine resources, ocean products, marine technology and construction, boat building and repair, tourism, recreation and marine transportation. It includes strong links to coastal resilience initiatives and development of offshore wind resources. Blue economy strategies for a better future fit well with reflections of a rich past.
Planning for the 400th started three years ago when the steering committee began public outreach to help define the mission, goals and plans. The three co-chairs of the steering committee with about two dozen members representing diverse interests, issued its first annual report at the end of 2018. After several public input sessions, the co-chairs highlighted opportunities for maritime events, historical commemorations focusing on neighborhoods, ethnic diversity and veterans, and the celebration of multi-cultural experiences. They also noted a desire that Gloucester’s legacy be captured and archived for future generations to experience.
Despite the challenges of COVID, which forced the committee to scale back many of its 2020 plans, Gloucester 400 successfully launched the “400 Stories” initiative, as well as the Anniversary Commemorative Medal design competition. The winner of the competition was announced in February 2020 and the medals went on sale at the Brass Monkey in Gloucester in November. All proceeds go to support Gloucester 400.
The committee is seeking plans for how organizations and individuals can support the commemoration through exhibits, educational programs, open houses and a broad array of events throughout the city. But what’s the following act?
Gloucester may be on the verge of the next major transition in its long history. Marine science and education opportunities are expanding. Marine biotechnology research and manufacturing companies are moving to and looking at Gloucester and Cape Ann. Technologies and techniques for sustainable fisheries are under development. Tourism is expected to rebound. Plans for the city to play a role in offshore wind energy development are being explored.
As the Gloucester 400 committee continues its planning with growing engagement across the city and support from City Hall, the Gloucester-based North Shore Blue Economy Initiative is expected this spring to issue an initial report on a blue economy strategy for the North Shore. Gloucester will play a lead role in development of the strategy. Its timing could not be better.
The 400th will give the community – and the region — an opportunity to commemorate and celebrate Gloucester’s history. It’s also an opportunity to create a vision that leverages history, develops plans for a more sustainable future — and then acts.
It will not be easy. Gloucester and Cape Ann are competing with other port areas in the Northeast. Some are well along in developing and implementing blue economy strategies. Nevertheless, as the strategy moves forward, strong leadership, with community support, should once again harness resources to capture future opportunities, just as Gloucester has done so often in the past. Commemorating — and learning from — the past fits well with real-time initiatives for a better future.
Carl Gustin of Gloucester is a retired corporate and government executive who writers occasionally on local, regional and national issues.