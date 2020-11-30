City councils should not issue permits, they should not issue special permits, and as a legislative body, they should not engage in executive branch decision-making of any kind. It is not how good government works, nor was it how America’s Founding Fathers designed it.
A core principle to America’s way of governing, which we all learned about in school, is that there are three separate but equal branches of government: the executive, the legislative and the judicial.
The legislative branch writes the law, the executive branch implements the law, and the judicial branch interprets the law.
These governing protocols of how we rule ourselves are among the key strengths of our 231-year-old republican experiment in constitutional democracy.
There are also three levels of government to which this organizational framework is applied -- the federal, state, and local. It’s a brilliant arrangement -- if it’s adhered to.
At the national level, we have an executive president, a legislative Congress and the federal courts.
At the state level, we have an executive governor, a legislature,and the state court system.
This idea of the three separate but equal branches began here in Massachusetts when, in 1780, Braintree barrister John Adams inserted the concept into his draft of our state constitution. Despite its flaws, proof of its strength is that the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts remains the oldest written still-governing constitution in the world. Our system of governing also served as the blueprint for Adams’ work on the American Constitution and has been a model for other states.
The notion of separate but equal branches of authority is also reflected at the local level of government whereby the commonwealth’s 351 municipalities exercise distinctly enumerated powers.
In the case of most cities, the executive branch is composed of a mayor and his/her staffed departments, and appointed committees, commissions, and boards. As executive, the mayor’s job is to implement, execute and administer the law as provided to it by the city’s legislative branch -- the city council.
Finally, the quasi-judicial arm of local government, at least when it comes to development, is the zoning board of appeals.
The clear and unambiguous intention of the Founding Fathers, and our experience with the U.S. Congress and state Legislature is that the branches do not overlap or usurp the other’s authority. Their job is to check and balance each other and not infringe upon the powers and duties of the other branches.
As James Madison argued in “Federalist 51,” the separation is a “security against a gradual concentration of ... power ... and encroachments of the others.”
An example of how it works at the local level is when a city council passes into law a subdivision control ordinance for the development of land. The local legislation is then implemented by the executive branch with a mayorly appointed and city council confirmed planning board. The council confirmation of board membership is a good local check and balance. The board then administers the law by making legal determinations on the issuance of subdivision approvals.
If necessary, deviations from the law can be issued in the form of variances by the zoning board of appeals. This is another good example of the checks and balances principle in that the zoning board of appeals is also appointed by the executive mayor and confirmed by the legislative council.
Where the balance becomes upset is when the legislative branch not only writes the law but then implements it. This doesn’t happen at the federal or state levels of government, but unfortunately, it does locally.
Just as we do not apply to the U.S. Congress or Beacon Hill lawmakers for permits, so too should we not approach city councils for permits.
An all too often instance of the inappropriate crossover and imbalance of powers is when a city council establishes a zoning law and then implements it by granting so-called “special permits.” Here the division and arrangement of duties is inappropriately blurred, where decisions can be politically motivated or, on occasion, swayed by the voice of the mob. This needs to change.
The future of what how our cities are governed, what they look like and how they are preserved, developed and otherwise lived and worked in, depend on this reform.
Jack Clarke is a career environmentalist and former chairman of the Gloucester Planning Board.