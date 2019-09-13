To the editor:
The School Committee states that it is committed to consolidating, eliminating two of the five current elementary schools. If the East Gloucester plan moves forward with consolidation, more than 440 students will be attending elementary school either on Green Street or Mattos Field. If the Green Street site is chosen they will attend school amidst a supermarket, Marshall’s, Aspen Dental, Ace Hardware, Petco, Olympia Sports, soon to be Starbucks, YMCA, Homegoods and many more retail shops, not to mention 200 living units. Our elementary-aged children will be sitting in class or playing on a small 70-foot-by-100-foot play area while commercial trucks and countless cars from all of these new buildings make their way in and out of the shopping development.
Our elementary-aged children will be attending class next to the highway that is already congested from A. Piatt Andrew Bridge to the foot of East Main Street.
Our School Committee is committed to giving the cities children the best “educational program,” but is this plan the best and safest for our elementary aged children?
I’ve attended countless meetings for the past seven years and while I appreciate the efforts of the committees, I truly believe that the clock was ticking, forcing you to accelerate the process. Why are you rushing to make this decision? From my research thus far, it’s based on making sure you receive MSBA funding and not based on the ultimate goal of placing our elementary aged children in the best and safest settings where their educational needs, as well as their emotional and social needs, are met. We are a city setting the bar to be green, yet this plan places the emphasis on more traffic, more busing, more parking spaces, less play space and less green space.
The research is there. Smaller neighborhood schools benefit our elementary aged children. They need much more than fancy new facades with grand entrances and 120 parking spaces.
They need wide open spaces, trees to climb, green grass, places to explore. They need to recognize their peers, the staff on a personal level. The Green Street neighborhood is maxed out with the current development and now you want to shoehorn this in. This will certainly tip the iceberg. They have no land left with the exception of this green open space.
The Veterans’ site is the home of a field that was dedicated 84 years ago to a fallen war hero and also leaves no room for more congestion.
I urge this committee to take a step back and re-evaluate the sites you have in front of you. These are not the only options. Listen to the West Parish parents who love their school in their own neighborhood. All of Gloucester’s elementary-aged school children deserve the configuration of the five elementary schools as set forth by our School Committee when they started this project before the start of the West Parish construction.
Mary Ann Albert Boucher
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.