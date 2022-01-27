Gloucester is fortunate to have a strong community banking presence. That was evident in a Page One story in the Gloucester Daily Times earlier this week. Cape Ann Savings Bank, BankGloucester and Institution for Savings stepped forward with donations totaling $200,000 toward the Gloucester 400th commemoration in 2023. and as the Times story pointed out, the banks are major donors to a very wide variety of local organizations.
The comments from bank leaders are telling. BankGloucester President Patrick Thorpe told the Times “…we wanted to support this great community as it continues to develop, continues to thrive.” Marianne Smith of Cape Ann Savings said “…we want the community to succeed and thrive.” Institution for Savings President Michael J. Jones noted that “Gloucester … offers not only unique cultural experiences but boasts a robust economy….”
Community banks, like local newspapers and downtown shopping districts, have been on the decline for years. So, the commitments made by the banks are important. They serve as a reminder that maintaining the social and economic fabric of Main Streets everywhere, as well as oversight of government, businesses and institutions by local journalists, are important elements in the chemistry of a community.
A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City last year found that while community banks have a declining market share, they continue to play a vital role in sustaining local economies.
Another study, this from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in December 2020, reported that the number of community banks declined substantially over two decades to 4,750 with 29,000 branches. However, it went on to point out that community banks have proven to be resilient with faster growth in key metrics than noncommunity banks. “Community banks have continued to demonstrate this strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
That’s good news for Gloucester and Cape Ann. The leadership of Gloucester’s banks shows why local banks are important to communities outside major metropolitan areas. Local knowledge, strong relationships, personal service, often lower fees, local decision-making and faster decisions are among the reasons. Their presence also bodes well for downtown revitalization as residents move into new and planned apartments and condos along Main Street and the city looks at downtown business revitalization initiatives.
Bob Gillis, who retired last year as president of Cape Ann Savings, said, “There is no better example of the value of community banks than the multiple resources available to Gloucester and Cape Ann residents and business.” He notes that where there are community bank options, customers also benefit from competition.
Gillis, who is also one of the chairs of Gloucester 400, also pointed out that community banks draw heavily on local leaders as trustees, directors and corporators. “These leaders are of great value to bank management. They provide important perspectives on local needs and concerns and our respective roles to support the community.”
So, it’s logical and good business for the banks, even as competitors, to work together and take on a leadership role in supporting the 400th. and it’s timely.
COVID has taken a heavy toll on Gloucester and Cape Ann businesses, especially hospitality and restaurants. and it’s not over yet. But as the city and region move through 2022 there is hope for a return to some sense of normalcy – in time for a full-blown celebration of a rich history dating back 400 years.
It may be difficult for some businesses to follow the lead of the banks in the current economic climate. But to do so should be in their self-interest. The year-long celebrations will attract thousands of visitors. For employers and employees, the celebration will further showcase the city’s quality of life for those who work, live and play in the region.
In a National Main Street Center blog in early January, Ed McMahon, chairman emeritus of its Main Street America program, wrote: “To foster a sense of place, communities must … foster a special feeling of belonging and stewardship by residents. A community also nurtures sense of place by understanding and respecting its natural context…” Community banks, through commercial and philanthropic activities, — and Gloucester 400 – are both working to foster that “special feeling of belonging and stewardship.”
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist who writes on national, regional and national issues.