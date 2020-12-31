Column: Considering Cape Ann's COVID-19 response

It’s been a tough year. More so for those who have lost loved ones, contracted and then battled COVID-19, lost jobs, shuttered businesses, forced into virtual learning and denied personal contact with friends and families that is important year-round and especially during holidays.
Vaccines – and vaccinations — are on the way amid optimism that 2021 will be a better year. Beyond vaccines, there are positive events highlighting the community’s response to the pandemic, events on which to build a better future:
The Romeo Theken administration’s role coordinating actions and communicating information;
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce initiatives to help many of its 1,000 members that continue to struggle to maintain operations, conserve cash, leverage resources and protect employees;
Nonprofits tested by crises sharing information and cooperating to serve those in need;
Parents and educators guiding students through stress while moving forward with learning experiences that are less than optimal;
Local media under heavy financial pressure providing a steady flow of COVID-19 updates;
And most certainly, the incredible dedication of health care workers, caregivers, first responders, employees in essential roles providing food, picking up trash, delivering mail and packages, keeping the power on and maintaining city services.
The future looked bleak in mid-March when Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency. Yet by early May, the governor announced the state’s four-phase reopening plan and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced formation of Gloucester’s Reopening Task Force headed by Public Health Director Karin Carroll. A separate community task force looking at issues more broadly was also established.
In early July, several phases of the reopening plan were implemented. Unfortunately, early progress is now overshadowed by recent surges in cases.
The good news is the two task forces and the city’s communications systems are in place. The task forces, working together and with the City Council and boards, have tackled complex issues, looked at alternatives and reached compromises, including helping restaurants and local businesses with a streamlined permitting process. Soon the reopening task force will be playing a major role in coordinating and communicating the timing and process for residents to be vaccinated.
The mayor began regular community updates on COVID-19 cases and state guidance through the city’s emergency notification system, launched a resource hub on the city’s website and publishes a weekly update on Wednesdays with updates, announcements, and reminders. The Gloucester Daily Times has supported the communications efforts with hundreds of stories ranging from city actions to health warnings and protective measures.
Mayor Romeo Theken said, “What became very clear quickly was that we’re all in this together. There was no room for the silos that often get in the way of collective efforts. Everyone stepped up to work together, to support each other, to focus on solutions. We have accomplished a lot by working together. For that we should all be thankful.”
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce started daily email updates and a dedicated webpage with links to key resources. “A major effort was working with the city of Gloucester and other Cape Ann communities to identify concerns, develop strategies and advocate for businesses. The cooperation from and collaboration with all the communities was tremendous,” said Ken Riehl, Chamber CEO. He termed the response of the business community “inspiring” and the collaboration “unprecedented.”
The nonprofit sector has likewise responded, participating in task force calls and leveraging its network to reach at-risk populations. Though often seen as competitors, the fundraising arms of local nonprofits have been sharing information and experiences and providing general support to each other through an informal group called the Cape Ann Development Warriors.
Cooperation is highlighted by the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund of Action, Inc., Wellspring and Pathways for Children and collaboration on services and resources for the homeless through Action Inc., the Grace Center, the YMCA and the Gloucester House. Action, the chamber and the city teamed up to establish the Cape Ann Emergency Relief Fund for those unemployed by the pandemic and The Open Door has worked with many of the nonprofits to provide food to a growing population effected by COVID-19.
Gloucester’s 400-year history of facing challenges and finding innovative solutions underpins the community’s response to COVID-19. It’s also a reminder that the city will celebrate Gloucester’s 400th anniversary in 2023. Before long, it will be time to shift from COVID-19 to celebrating the 400th. Gloucester, Cape Ann and the North Shore certainly deserve a robust and successful celebration.
For now, essential needs such as food and financial support remain challenges for many families. The Open Door, veterans’ organizations, along with Grace Center, Action, Pathways and others, are meeting needs that are not likely to diminish soon. They need and deserve ongoing financial support.
Something everyone can do this holiday season and beyond is offer a well-deserved “thank you” to those who provide essential services and work to keep others safe. It might go a long way.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident who writes occasionally about local, regional and national issues.