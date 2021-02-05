Column: Conspiracy theories, fear, facts and personal responsibility

As the start of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump approaches, the GOP remains the party of Donald Trump. Support from his followers, including GOP leaders, is fueled by collective rage among those who believe the election was stolen.
It’s a proposition built on fear and a fabricated domestic and international conspiracy that escapes reason and failed on the merits. Yet Trump seems incapable of moving beyond the election despite many down-ballot Republican successes in 2020. The result is a fractured party with an uncertain future.
Trump’s own pollster, Tony Fabrizio, in an internal post-election analysis of “10 Key Target States,” found that Trump “suffered his greatest erosion with white voters, particularly white men.” Politico, which first reported on the analysis, wrote that “he was crushed by disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.” A late January poll by Morning Consult found that Trump voters were more interested in joining a new Trump-sponsored “Patriot Party” (35%) than staying Republican (31%).
Reportedly, the departure last weekend of the five-member Trump legal defense team in the upcoming Senate trial was due to Trump’s desire to argue about election fraud instead of insurrection. He has a new two-member defense team that includes an attorney who represented Roger Stone.
Ironically, if Donald Trump had taken responsibility as a wartime president to lead the nation to collective action instead of dividing it to enrage his followers, he might still be president. Instead, in his mind he’s the victim and his followers believe him.
This comes as prominent Republicans attack other Republicans who upheld the law, maintained their integrity and didn’t cave when pressed to do so by a belligerent president seeking to overturn an election.
Among the party attack dogs, the message is clear -- loyalty is everything; betrayal will not be tolerated.
“Responsible” Republicans, like the governors of Arizona and Georgia, are mocked and threatened. So too are Vice President Pence, Trump’s “loyal” Attorney General William Barr and even Trump-appointed judges who put facts ahead of fantasy.
There are many seemingly disconnected arguments cited to support the case for election fraud. Dead people voted. Software was manipulated. Votes were thrown out or switched in back rooms. Foreign actors intervened to support left-wing efforts to undermine the ex-president. Taken together the arguments suggest a vast network of covert relationships under the direction of left-wing interests to bring down Donald Trump.
Is that possible? To secure the Biden win, did Democrats and the “deep state,” along with liberal media and major corporations, as well as other nations, co-opt Republican leaders in key states, such as Georgia and Arizona? Did they compromise judges, many appointed by Trump, in more than 60 courts across the nation that found no widespread fraud? Are the Supreme Court judges approved by McConnell’s Senate part of the conspiracy? Are Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr who declared there was no evidence of wide-scale fraud and former Vice President Pence who certified the votes for President Joe Biden’s election part of it?
The foreign part of the conspiracy included, according to attorney Sidney Powell, coordinated cyber warfare from China, Russia, Iran, Iraq and North Korea. Venezuela, she said may have been instrumental in flipping votes through the voting machine technology of Dominion Voting Systems. She said, “Globalists, dictators, corporations, you name it – everybody’s against us except President Trump.”
Trump kept warning, and keeps arguing, that the only way he could lose was if Biden stole the election. But the grand conspiracy never happened. It became the big lie, repeated over and over, that catapulted his followers to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 despite all evidence to the contrary. Trump lost because he was a flawed candidate whose path to success was upended by the pandemic and his own failure to rise to the occasion as a national leader.
The Republican Party is fractured. On one side are the 147 House members who voted to overturn the election, and new Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon follower. On the other are 10 House members, led by Rep. Lynne Chaney and Rep Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Trump. It has Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell blasting Green as a “cancer” on the party while House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy offers little criticism of Greene and little defense of Rep. Cheney, a member of his leadership team.
Many Republican leaders still see more political value by embracing Trump’s rage than by acknowledging his failure as a leader to take responsibility, once a core Republican value. Fabrizio’s findings in the election autopsy pointing to an eroding base in key states suggests Trump’s rage could run its course. Next week’s trial might offer a clue.
Carl Gustin is a retired corporate and government executive who writes occasionally on local, regional and national issues.