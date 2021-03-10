Column: COVID-19 across Cape Ann, one year later

This time last year, Gloucester -- along with the rest of the world -- was learning more about the pandemic, with about a dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide being reported. As of today, the U.S. has reported more than 26 million cases, with more than 592,000 cases in Massachusetts alone. Here in Gloucester, our officials have contended with more than 1,720 cases with 41 lives lost to this awful pandemic. But these numbers are only a small part of the story; each loss represents a family member, a parent, sibling, a son or daughter, a friend or neighbor. One year later, we are still battling the virus and its effects.
Those who know me know I’ve been a healthcare advocate far longer than being mayor of our great city. I have always been drawn to helping those most in need, especially our vulnerable populations and those who need the support of our community. I don’t think anything could have prepared us to understand the full reach and devastation that COVID-19 would have on each and every one of us.
Our frontline workers have stepped up and worked tirelessly to save lives and comfort those who lost their battle with COVID-19, putting their own lives at risk to do so. Our state and municipal leaders understand that our decisions have very real consequences of life or death. We have found ways to support our public health services, reworked municipal operations and made sure to deliver essential services that accounted for safety across our communities. I know there is still more work to do.
Gloucester is fortunate to work with a great network of bipartisan leaders -- it doesn’t matter our background or our politics; it only matters that we are working together to better understand this terrible virus and how we can best provide resources, support and care.
We have all had times where we broke down and how could we not? Each case wasn’t just a number. I’m grateful for the hard work and sacrifices we have all had to make in the past year. Even with all the precautions and hardships, our community found ways to rise up and support each other. From volunteers who have made sure their neighbors had masks, food and PPE to our business community opening their doors for those in need, to our first responders who went to work each day; I am proud of how we came together as a community.
I’m honored to be a part of the Cape Ann Museum Virtual COVID-19 Memorial to honor those lost in our area in a creative, beautiful, poignant way that I hope will bring some peace to those affected. The beautiful and imaginative memorial quilt showcases the grace within our community and the light from the visual arts shine bright with our hope. I’m truly humbled by the resiliency, courage and grace shown by all of us on our island. We know so many out there continue to struggle and I hope we can all find ways, like this virtual memorial event, to find outlets for our grief and a space to heal.
This fight has always been personal for me and I never could have imagined all the ways that this virus would change us. I am a big believer in finding strength from faith. Across the past year, I felt so much frustration in social distancing, let alone “meeting” with people via online conferences. I don’t know about you all, but a year later one thing is for sure: I’m completely Zoomed out.
It’s hard to really remember life before March of 2020 when things were “normal.” I will always remember and honor those 41 lives lost in Gloucester due to COVID-19. As a mother, grandmother, health care advocate and mayor, I take these hardships and losses to heart. I also acknowledge those who lost their lives to other causes, COVID-19 robbed their families too of the rituals of saying goodbye to their loved ones.
I’m proud of the work we’ve done together locally and I’m committed to offer the full support of my office to help all those in need. It is important to connect with one another again and to mourn the very real losses we have all felt together – and it’s OK to come together (when safe to do so) to celebrate what life has to offer.
Across Gloucester and well beyond, we have had quite the year of contending with COVID-19. But for nearly 400 years, our city has stood the test of time against war, crisis – and yes – even disease and I remain confident now more than ever that there are brighter days ahead, indeed. Thank you again to all of our leaders, frontline workers, city staff, volunteers, educators and so many more for their selflessness to their community. I am here to help however I can.
It’s a year that’s been marked by tragic loss and economic strain due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s also been a year of people coming together, staying hopeful through creative resiliency, and always choosing to find the love within each other. Keep focusing on that love, Gloucester, and we will get through this together.
Sefatia Romeo Theken is the mayor of Gloucester.