The Gloucester’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has gotten a lot of ink lately: My View columns, letters to the editor, and straight stories such as those about the Espresso property development in East Gloucester, and a project at 35 Fuller St. in Magnolia. Social media has been alive with comments; neighborhood meetings flourish. Spurred by that, I decided to research the ZBA and ask one basic question.
Zoning is for a purpose; it reflects long-term efforts to shape community physically and socially. The ZBA is tasked to review and offer a civic stamp of approval on legitimate requests for zoning relief and special permits in an even-handed way. A way that invites change but also protects the city’s welfare, safety and image as reflected in zoning law. So, here’s my question: Is the ZBA in fact even-handed, representing the whole city, or is it biased in favor of development?
I looked at the minutes of all meetings from 2017 and 2018, and meetings in 2019 up to Aug. 8. There were 206 decisions; 196 were approvals, the vast majority by unanimous votes, with 10 denials. That is an approval rate of just over 95%. Certainly some of the approved applications were for minor zoning differences and others were the result of continuances and negotiation. But that percent is still amazingly high. A balanced process should lead to a balanced product. And little in life is 95% certain. You don’t agree with your spouse 95% of the time. You don’t even love your grandmother 95% of the time. The answer to my bias question? A firm “Yes.”
I believe the members of the board are straight shooters and sincere, in my observation; individuals will often recuse themselves if they have an interest, or are seen to have an interest, in a proposal; they make many site visits; they read through reams of tedious specs. But committees take on their own identities, go in their own communal directions, apart from individual points of view. I know from my own purgatory on many committees that they can become self-approving, self-consoling echo chambers, everyone wanting to get along, go along. A committee can become, in the common usage, a rubber stamp.
An example came at the Aug. 8, 2019, meeting, when all the members expressed anguish over a decision they were about to make on 35 Fuller St. in Magnolia; all were “of two minds,” all were “torn.” But the vote was not torn or divided; it was unanimous, as are the vast majority of the board’s votes. (In my research, the only split votes came on the rare denials.)
Is the ZBA evenly protecting the city’s sense of image, its sense of self, as reflected in the zoning laws? It is difficult to see how. Such an approval rate cannot reflect the variety of interest groups and the varied neighborhoods in this richly diverse city. The approvals, along with the extensive relief details so often granted in them, indicate not relief but re-write. Gloucester deserves a better balance.
John Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” on Cape Ann TV.
