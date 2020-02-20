Column: 'Death with dignity' restores personal liberty

While reading the Jan. 29 letter, “Pass ‘death with dignity’ bill” by Betty Breuhaus of Marblehead, I was reminded of the end-of-life ordeal of my life partner of 20 years, Barbara Anderson.
As a reader of The Salem News you will likely remember Barbara, then-executive director of Citizens for Limited Taxation and a weekly columnist in this and other newspapers for a few decades. I cared for Barbara throughout her health challenge, from the day of diagnosis through over a decade of various treatments, until nothing worked for her any longer, never would. The prognosis was certain, inevitable and quickly approaching. I was at her bedside at home for well over a month, then the hospice facility for the final week, until she passed away.
Fiercely independent, she so much desired passing away on her own terms, rather than enduring a long, drawn out deterioration of mind and body. She was so frustrated, angry that the option was forbidden by law.
As I write I’m reminded that today would have been Barbara’s 76th birthday. What better gift can I give to her than passing on her last wishes, her final thoughts on this topic of death with dignity, reminding her readers of them?
In her last regular column published (“High walls and hard lessons,” March 27, 2016) Barbara wrote:
“When I get angry, it’s when my own rights are attacked. For instance, as I get older, I want the right to choose assisted suicide should I be in a ‘ready to die’ mode. But no, despite my having left the Catholic Church 55 years ago, it still had the power to fight a ballot question that would give me personal autonomy over its religious doctrine. My own emotions don’t usually run deep, my being a rational, logical person and all, but I admit to hating the voters who said no to the recent ‘death with dignity’ ballot question; hope they live long enough to regret it. Or better still, hope the bill supporting doctor-assisted suicide filed by my state Rep. Lori Ehrlich passes this year.”
Less than two weeks later Barbara left us. Her final column, written in advance with the end looming over her, “Fighting pirates with the Lost Boys,” was published posthumously on Apr. 11, 2016. Barbara wrote:
“Darn, I knew this was going to happen someday.
“If you’re reading this, I’m dead.
“‘Second star to the right and on ‘til morning’ — now I never have to grow up, much less grow old.
“I was in the autumn of my life. I figure that the years until I became a mother were spring, then there was summer til about 50, then autumn till death, which may be a lot like winter: you hibernate until the next spring comes around and you get another chance to enjoy the seasons. Unless autumn gets extended because you don’t die when you really ought to, and hang around deteriorating because the government thinks you don’t have a right to die when you want.
“If, despite my living will and various plans to control my dying, I end up hanging around, then I curse the government for the last time, though certainly not the only.”
It is too late for Barbara, but this presents another opportunity for others in such straits. H.1926/S.1208, both named “An Act relative to end of life options” is before the Legislature. This legislation would provide a medically doomed individual with a personal and compassionate exit plan, by their choice. It would take government out of everyone’s last personal decision in life. It is co-sponsored by state Rep. Lori Ehrlich (D-Marblehead) and state Sen. Joan Lovely (D-Salem) among scores of other legislators. H.1926/S.1208 deserve to be passed into law, finally.
Maybe they could call it “Barbara’s Bill,” like so many other bills that finally achieve passage by personalizing it with a catchy name. I know she’d support its passage, as she’d so adamantly advocated in life.
Chip Ford is executive director of Citizens for Limited Taxation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.