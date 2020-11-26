Column: East Gloucester memories

Since Gloucester residents voted yes on Question 3, the city is now on its way to funding and building a new East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial Elementary School. This new building will replace the outdated, run-down schools while the East Gloucester Elementary School will be slated for demolition and its land turned into green space.
The construction of the East Gloucester Elementary School was completed in 1949 and it was a state-of-the-art building for education. All eight classrooms, the cafeteria/gymnasium and the auditorium were on the first floor so there were no stairs for youngsters to climb.
Since I lived on Haskell Street, I was enrolled in the first grade there three years later.
I had Helen Noyes for a teacher and she was a strict disciplinarian. She had to be to keep us all in line. I was a rambunctious youngster and found it quite challenging to pay attention, sit still and not talk in class. I enjoyed doing puzzles and constructing things from modeling clay or small wooden kits, oblivious to what Miss Noyes was teaching. However, I paid the price on many occasions, by being sent out to the corridor that eventually would become my second classroom. I do recall, being the only student in the class to draw a Santa Claus face that didn’t look cross-eyed. During that year, we met Miss Ross, the school nurse, Miss Spaulding, the floating singing teacher, Mrs. Delotto, the playground monitor, Mr. Welch, the custodian and of course, Muriel Rogers, our principal. I would come to spend so much time in her office that people thought I was her assistant.
On to the second grade, I had Connie Kennefick for a teacher. She worked with us on English, spelling, basic math and a little geography and science and of course singing which I detested since I could never master the skill of reading notes. We now had gym classes at least three times per week. Sometimes we’d play kick ball, T-Ball or shoot baskets. I used to tag along with relatives and their friends, and that is how I became so athletic for my age as I did quite well in all these activities. I reluctantly made my acting debut when Miss Kennefick put me in a play entitled the Health Train. My lines were quite easy to remember, “Fill this glass up to the brim; water helps to keep you trim.”
Needless to say, I wasn’t nominated for any acting awards. Then once more she put me in a play where I was cast as of all things, a king. I have to admit, that went pretty well. During that year however, I spent time again in the hall for obvious reasons.
In the third grade, we were taught multiplication tables and cursive writing. In science, I got a straight A for a project I did on making rubber. I did get nailed again to be in a Christmas pageant. This time, Mrs. Johnson put me in of all things, the chorus. I did get through it by doing an excellent job of lip-synching, so the great singer Perry Como was safe for the time being. That year was the only one where my number of visits to the hall were diminished.
Miss Clark, an elderly lady, was my fourth-grade teacher. We spent a great deal of time studying the American Indian and prehistoric history. She used to order different artifacts from a museum in Boston then put them on display for the class to see. About the American Indian, I could not, even at my age, really understand why they were so mistreated by the white man. Because of her teaching, I certainly leaned why and it made feel terrible. When it came to prehistoric creatures, she was telling us about a sea monster that had a fixed lower jaw so only the top one could move up and down for it to chew. She asked the class how it could eat and I figured there was only one way it could so I answered that it swam upside down. The class thought it was hilarious, but Miss Clark did not so I was banished to the hall once more.
At this time, Bernie Pratt was a floating gym teacher and he was the person who got me interested in kicking a football.
In my last year, grade five, I had Pauline Hull. I knew I had to be very careful now, because she and my father were once classmates at the Eastern Avenue School. However, we did clash a few times during that year. In math, we went on to cover fractions and decimals. And we did study a little Russian history. She told us that the country was once governed by a tsar, and his Queen, known as a tsarina. Next, she asked what the children were called, and to me, she left herself wide open for my answer, which was sardines. Out of the class again. I always believed that my footprints should have been cast in cement in the hall way as a tribute to me, much like celebrities’ handprints done in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
My mother used to go to parents night each year and she knew what to expect. Just as she was leaving for her final one at then East Gloucester Elementary, my mother, who never touched alcohol, turned to my father and said, “Rich, I think I’m going to need a drink this time.”
Considering the type of student I was, I did quite well grade-wise at East Gloucester. And as I moved through the Gloucester school system, I did come to realize how well prepared I was to handle each grade thanks to the teachers there. But soon, it will become just a memory so I’m glad I never had my footprints cast there.
Rick Gonsalves is a resident of Essex and a football kicking coach.