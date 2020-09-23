Every 10 years, the census provides a vital opportunity to gain insight into communities nationwide, ensuring that we are all adequately represented and funded to help protect the quality of life for everyone.
People nationwide started receiving invitations to complete the 2020 census in March. Now that the deadline to complete this important survey has been extended to Wednesday, Sept. 30, we want to remind and strongly encourage you to fill it out if you have not already done so.
The census counts everyone living in the United States regardless of citizenship status. All respondents’ personal information is fully protected by law from being used for any other purpose beyond counting the population. The census impacts how much federal and state funding is given to communities for various projects like schools and childcare, roads and bridges, public transportation and public health. The census also impacts the state’s representation in Congress and how many votes it has in the Electoral College, as well as representation in state and local government.
With three different options to choose from, filling it out has never been easier and only takes about 10 minutes.
You can take the census online at 2020census.gov, by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing the paper form that was mailed to each household. Again, all information shared through the census is protected and used only for the purpose of getting an accurate population count.
Just as a reminder, anyone who lives in a household needs to be counted, including grandparents, children, members of the extended family and anyone else living under the same roof.
If you have questions about the 2020 U.S. Census, please call the secretary of the commonwealth’s Census Division at 1-833-MA1-2020, or the U.S. Census Bureau at 1-844-330-2020 from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Additional information about customer support for non-English speakers can be found online at 2020census.gov.
The city has also created public service announcements in English, Sicilian, Spanish and Portuguese to help explain the process of filling out the census. You can find those on the page for the mayor’s office on the city website, www.gloucester-ma/gov.
Thank you for taking the time to fill out the census and for helping to make Gloucester an incredible place to live. For more information about the 2020 census, visit 2020census.gov.
Submitted by the following Gloucester elected officials: Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, and city councilors Steven G. LeBlanc Jr., Valerie H. Gilman, Melissa Cox, Jen Holmgren, Scott Memhard, John McCarthy, Sean P. Nolan, James W. O’Hara Jr., and Barrett S. Pett.