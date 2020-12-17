Here we are in the 41st week of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, we have learned SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) was here in the United States long before March. Some news outlets have said it was here in December of 2019. Its origins were in China, yes. For reasons that are not so black-and-white, it got here.
As these long months go by, I cannot help but think of the AIDS pandemic. Part of the MTV generation, my classmates and I were bombarded by messaging about safe sex and saying no to drugs; the consequences of engaging in risky behavior would lead to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. At that time, AIDS was a death sentence. The people who contracted it were faced with fear and rejection if they decided to share their stories with others, even with members of their own families. I think about the activists who put their lives and reputations on the line to find answers, even as their friends and loved ones succumbed to AIDS all around them. Our federal government ignored their pleas for help until there was no choice but to face reality. After all those years spent fighting for research and prevention, we know now HIV is a bloodborne virus. Any human can contract it.
There are parallels between what has happened during the COVID pandemic and what happened during the AIDS crisis of the early 1980s. Each virus transferred from wild animals to humans, though HIV made that jump about 100 years ago. Each virus has taught us a great deal about taking precautions. HIV transmission is prevented by using “universal precautions.” It’s one of the easiest viruses to avoid if you: Use condoms. Wear gloves. Use your own needles.
COVID-19 is not preventable by these methods. Now that we have all been thrown into the deep end of the epidemiology pool, we have familiarized ourselves with words like “droplets,” “aerosolized” and “herd immunity.” We wear face masks to protect others.
Today, HIV/AIDS is managed with medications. Good medical management has helped individuals with HIV/AIDS live long, healthy lives. COVID-19 is so new to us: powerful and contagious. It hits its victims in unpredictable ways. Our medical community will study it for years. Eventually, patterns will emerge that may enable the correct medical treatments to be mass-produced.
In spite of how much easier it is to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, it is not preventable through the process of introducing herd immunity via vaccination.
In the 40 years since HIV/AIDS blasted its way into modern society, no vaccine has been developed. In less than one year, three companies have brought a COVID-19 vaccine forward with exceptional results.
For those who are concerned (I was, too), here is some crucial info:
-- The reason the COVID-19 vaccine was developed so quickly is because worldwide funding was allocated to the science behind the vaccine, and
-- The COVID-19 vaccine was developed in much the same way other vaccines are developed. There is evidence to suggest this vaccine’s success could lead to vaccines for the common cold -- the coronavirus that has coexisted with us for millennia.
HIV/AIDS carries a stigma that has cost our society dearly. Pharmaceutical science toward vaccine development is hampered by lack of funding. In this case, the lack of funding was not there.
We owe it to each other to help stop the spread of disease. Safe, well-vetted vaccines are here. It’s time to get back to normal. (And, while we’re at it, how about a vaccine for HIV?)
Jen Holmgren is an at-large Gloucester city councilor and a registered nurse.