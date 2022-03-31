Climate change has evolved from a scientific, environmental issue into a political football. On one side of the argument, some congressional groups want to upend the economy and spend trillions of dollars on their Green New Deal, a mix of renewable energy projects with a wide range of deep-rooted, social spending programs. While others in Congress don’t believe the problem is bad enough to require the drastic, economic upheaval.
There is, however, one solution that both sides can agree upon. The achievement of a working, practicable, fusion reactor. It is the ultimate answer to climate change as well as our long-term energy needs.
Such a power source does not use fossil fuels and produces no greenhouse gases. The primary fuel used in the reactor comes from sea water and is cheap and abundant. The reactor produces little radiation and does not have the spent fuel disposal problems posed by nuclear power. And, unlike nuclear power, it can never “run away” or explode.
It produces far more energy in a much smaller footprint than solar or wind sources and is always “on,” independent of time of day or weather conditions. In other words, it is the perfect, inexpensive, pollution free, sustainable and safe power source.
Although, scientists and engineers have known all of this for the last 70 years, the goal of producing a commercially viable, fusion reactor has been highly elusive. Now, however, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, along with a commercial spinoff company, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, believe that they are very close to solving the myriad of problems and producing a workable solution.
I first became aware of the possibility of fusion power back in the early 196’s. I was working at my first position as a physicist and, as part of my job, I had to become familiar with plasma physics (a super-hot gas of ionized particles). MIT was very active in the field, and I took advantage of their library and lecture series resources.
At the time, the researchers at the I\institute who were working on fusion power were saying that it would be about 30 years until they would be successful in producing a commercial power plant. The running joke in the community since then has been that the “30-year” prediction remained constant, each year for the next 60 years. That is, until now.
The world has set its hopes for a successful fusion reactor on a multinational project named the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). This development is sponsored by 35 nations, including the U.S. and the European Union countries, as well as China and Russia. The site of the experiment is in southern France.
The fusion device they are building is called a Tokomak and is based on a highly refined version of a Russian reactor design from the 1950s. Essentially, the Tokomak creates and retains a high-density, super-hot plasma, or ionized gas, in a toroidal (donut-shaped), magnetic “bottle.”
The plasma is so hot that there is enough energy to fuse hydrogen atoms. This means that the nuclei from two hydrogen atoms come together to form one atom of helium. This is the reaction that drives the production of power from the sun. Accompanying this reaction is the release of highly energetic particles called neutrons.
These neutrons can then be captured and used to heat water to make steam and ultimately produce electrical power with ordinary generating equipment.
The ITER project started in 1988 and has made slow, expensive progress. Now, 34 years since initiating the effort, only about 80% is complete. It is the most expensive science experiment of all time and is expected to cost between $45 billion and $65 billion by the time it is finished.
The ITER structure is many times larger than any other Tokomak ever built. The huge size is necessary, given the capabilities of current magnet technology. The magnets must be huge in order to create a strong enough magnetic field to contain the self-sustaining, stable plasma that produces more energy than is needed to maintain it. This is the key goal for the demonstration of a workable design. That achievement for ITER is planned, realistically, for 2033, eleven years from now.
On the other hand, the MIT team believes they can reach these goals sooner and at significantly lower cost with its own, much smaller Tokomak named SPARC. The key breakthrough for SPARC is its use of a new, superconducting magnetic material, developed at MIT, that is capable of producing much higher magnetic fields per unit volume.
The MIT magnets produce 54% higher field strength than the ITER magnets, and yet are significantly smaller and much less expensive. For example, the MIT magnet design has produced a field strength of 20 Tesla (a scientific measure of magnetic field strength). This compares to the ITER magnets that only create 13 Tesla.
It is this achievement that allows the entire MIT Tokomak to be built much smaller, significantly less costly, and more effectively than the massive ITER device.
SPARC is going to be about one fortieth the size of ITER. Its construction began a few months ago in December 2021. It is located close to Cambridge, at Devens, the site of the former U.S. Army Fort in Harvard, Massachusetts.
The scientists expect SPARC to be the first device in the world to demonstrate successful fusion power. The planned date is in three years, 2025, eight years before that goal is planned to be achieved for ITER. It should be noted that ITER has already shifted this goal many times and probably will again.
The SPARC experiment is expected to generate 50 to 100 megawatts of fusion power, or about 10 times more than the power that goes into creating the plasma. Then, the experience with operating SPARC for a year or two will provide the scientists with the guidelines they need to design and produce a full size, fusion power plant with a capacity of 250 to 1000 megawatts of electricity. Such a plant will likely be on a smaller footprint but will produce more power than the size of today’s average, fossil fuel power plant.
By the time that the first fusion power plant from MIT-Commonwealth Fusion Systems is in operation, it will be clear to Congress, the climate change lobby, and the rest of the energy industry that fusion power is a reality and it will be important to make the change as quickly as possible with an Apollo-type program. Everyone will be delighted to go along.
Anthony J. Marolda is a resident of Annisquam. He holds a U.S. patent, “Apparatus for Generating a High-Density Plasma,” that is based on technologies similar to those contained in a fusion reactor.