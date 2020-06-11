Once the symbol of Massachusetts prosperity and economic,s the cod is on the verge of collapse. If it is predictable, it should be preventable.
We know what has to be done but we are not doing it.
So, why is it so difficult to admit our failures, correct our mistakes and render the hard decisions that are sometimes required?
To sustain our ocean fish and shellfish stocks means sacrifice for all.
The National Marine Fisheries Service’s mission and objectives are research, management and protection of our marine resources.
It is the lead agency’s responsibility for the “stewardship” of our nation’s ocean resources and habitat , not the regional fishery management councils.
The agency has the management authority from administrative policies and statutes as delegated by Congress.
It alone is responsible for determining facts and arguments.
The NMFS (along with the Coast Guard) is also responsible for the enforcement of regulations and recovery efforts of our commercially important seafood resources.
Equal weight can’t be given to both fishermen and commercial fish stocks if management and sustainability are to be achieved.
A dual decision authority inhibits the agency from doing its job and upholding its responsibilities.
It is a conflict of interest — again, regardless of the supposedly more balanced fishery science/fishing industry council membership.
The recent call by the Conservation Law Foundation to “implement emergency measures” in an effort to revived the New England cod fishery may be too late.
Cod showed a severe population decrease between 1979-1981 and again from 1994-1996.
Both times protection efforts fell short.
There is a lot more than just numbers to be considered here.
Efforts by the former Bureau of Commercial Fisheries, now the National Marine Fisheries Service, to initiate corrective actions have been met with ridicule, insults and rejection.
Species population numbers, sampling methodology and equipment used have all been contested.
The designation of no-fish recovery areas criticized and argued.
At one time, hundreds individual species management plans were backlogged in litigation.
The concept of welfare and sustainability of commercial fish stocks ignored. Common sense, an essential ingredient of any thought process, is absent.
If the future of our commercial fisheries is to be judged by past performances of the Regional Fisheries Management Council and NOAA, then there is little hope for sustainability of this public trust resource. Instead, we have rewarded an industry for its demise.
Although the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Management and Conservation Act exhibits new well-intended fishery management policy objectives to prevent overfishing and rebuild depleted stocks, it isn’t getting done.
The Regional Fisheries Management Council too provides provisions for sustainability in it’s fishery management plans but that is being offset by deregulation, constant pressure for more intense fishing, failure to establish much needed marine protected areas and anti-science position towards NMFS generated data and recommendations. Questions from the Northeast Seafood Coalition still abound about the “science used in stock assessments used to develop catch limits.” There is no perfect data or amount of sampling that will satisfy fishing interest. Going from 32% allowable catch to 24% is a pathetic appeasement attempt while further damaging an already severely low species population.
This mere 8% difference has nothing to do with science nor does it solve the problem.
It does however, continue to allow further reduction of cod population numbers, which in turn effects spawning and recruitment success as well as limiting the number of age classes.
There are no acceptable catch limits when your trying to recover a species.
The fishery management councils were suppose to be advisory bodies, not decision makers.
Over the years they have somehow gained dual authority with NMFS and the agency has been made to accept and implement bad decisions.
NMFS should be the ultimate decision maker as the law intended and the decisions must favor the fishery resource first if sustainability is to be achieved.
The councils were never conceived to be conservation or management groups and should not be making the final decisions.
To avoid a complete collapse of commercial fish stocks and maintain sustainable fisheries, NMFS needs to fulfill its responsibilities and make the unpopular decisions required.
There are no public benefits derived from a failed commercial fishery, whether regionally or globally. The arguments of job loss, expenses and other excuses are not acceptable.
Without stronger management and protection, sustainability of our marine resources is a futile exercise and we all lose.
Gib Chase is a retired marine biologist. He lives in Northborough.