Over the past year, Massachusetts has taken important steps to reduce emissions and move toward a more sustainable future. Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a sweeping climate bill in March aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building a greener economy. It’s crucial that we move toward net zero emissions by 2050 so we can provide future generations with a livable planet. To get there, we need to ramp up clean energy while we phase down the fossil fuel use to curb emissions at the source.
In theory, it sounds straightforward; yet we have struggled to make one straightforward cut that could go a long way toward ending our dependence on fossil fuels. Every year, the United States government gives away $20 billion to the fossil fuel industry in the form of tax breaks, incentives and subsidies. Our tax dollars are being used to extend the life of fossil fuel projects, which will introduce 650 billion tons of lifetime pollution to our atmosphere. At a time when scientists are warning us that 90% of coal and 60% of oil and gas reserves need to stay in the ground to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we can’t afford any more pollution moving forward.
These century-old subsidies have evaded repeal because of lobbying by the fossil-fuel industry. Fossil fuel tax breaks have been found to have little benefit in terms of job creation, lower gas prices and energy security. The Stockholm Energy Institute conducted a study that revealed the majority of fossil fuel subsidies contributed to excess profits and increased production. In 2018 alone, the fossil fuel industry made $28 billion in profit.
We shouldn’t be paying to fuel the climate crisis. A straightforward and common-sense solution, ending fossil fuel subsidies will have a big impact on both emissions and building momentum to fight the climate crisis. Eliminating fossil fuel subsidies will reduce carbon emissions as well as free up money to invest in clean energy initiatives. Conversely, letting fossil fuel subsidies continue will reduce the effectiveness of clean energy incentives aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
As a society, we need to be doing all we can to act on climate change. This means reducing emissions as quickly as possible, in every way possible. Massachusetts and other states who have made declarations to go net zero in the coming decades are making great strides in mitigating climate change by committing to investments in clean energy, but we also need to recognize that effectively combatting climate change means simultaneously reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. We need to be intentional about divesting from our long history of fossil fuel infrastructure to meet our goals. Ending fossil fuel subsidies is a good place to start.
Alex Smalto is a climate associate with U.S. PIRG.