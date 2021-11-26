Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain likely. High 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.