We were born into a world that had already been turned upside down — the aftermath of 9/11 as our childhood. As toddlers, we grew up seeing Americans unifying against evil, and saw how that collective mindset can make our country and its citizens one.
As children, we learned that peacefully protesting to protect our freedoms is fundamentally American; our televisions were brimming with coverage of citizens exercising this constitutional right. Seeing these demonstrations growing up helped cultivate our generation’s desire to advocate for social justice.
During our teenage years, protests seem to have been in abundance — and this time, we are old enough to use our voices against the unjust policies our country continues to use 244 years after its initial independence.
The People’s Climate March in 2014 and the March for Science in 2017 were our first steps into activism, and we were only just beginning.
In 2017 and 2018, we attended the Women’s Marches, where we called for women’s autonomy over their own bodies, and in turn protested the inauguration of a president who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women.
The year 2018 was also a period of mourning. The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hit our generation hard. We attended the March for Our Lives, where we begged for sensible gun policies in America so that we wouldn’t have to be afraid of being murdered at school.
Generation Z is the generation that sees unjust actions and fights against them with no hesitation. We are the generation that will fight for any single one of our brothers and sisters when we see that their freedoms are being stripped, no matter their gender or the color of their skin.
If one of us is hurting, we all feel the pain. And we will not cease until there is justice. This is why Generation Z is at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter Movement. We are not a generation who just sits back and watches when people are crying for help — even if the issues are not a direct threat to us personally.
The generation that was always told “You’re glued to your phones!” and “That thing is melting your brain!” has just begun to show the world how essential these devices are. The recordings of brutal police attacks that are often filmed by teens and young adults have repeatedly gone viral on social media. From there, they are used in mainstream news around the world, and have helped prosecutors charge these criminals with jail time.
Our knowledge of technology and social media isn’t melting our brains after all, it’s changing the world for the better.
It has only been six weeks since the murder of George Floyd, and we are already seeing drastically less media coverage of protests. Many of our leaders want us to think that our fire has been put out, but don’t be fooled — there are still protests happening every single day across the country, often led by members of Generation Z. Our protests will not cease until our government not only hears our cries, but takes action to reform our justice system to include and ensure the safety of every American, regardless of the color of their skin.
So follow Gen Z — keep fighting for everyone. Go to as many protests as you can, educate yourself about the history of racism and white privilege, support black-owned businesses, and discuss these issues with your loved ones. And most importantly, vote.
The 2020 election will be the first presidential election that the majority of Generation Z will be able to vote in, and we are ready and excited to free our country from the dividing leaders who are poisoning us with hateful speech and policies that segregate us and launch us back into the past.
The power rests with all of us; more than 233 million Americans are eligible to vote, so we all must exercise this right in order to invoke the change we want to see in our country.
We must fight with love in our hearts, we must protest selflessly and without distraction, we must demand that our leaders hear our cries and act with justice, transparency, and fairness. We must show fortitude and never give up; reform does not happen overnight. However, no matter how long it takes, we must not rest until all people are treated as equals in the Land of the Free where, according to our very own Founding Fathers, “All men are created equal.” It’s about time we all start acting upon that phrase accordingly.
Generation Z is the generation that has been changing the world since birth, and we won’t rest until every American is guaranteed their unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Sydney Champagne recently graduated from Rockport High School, where she served as an editor and contributor to the school newspaper. She will be studying Journalism at Fordham University in the fall. Nathaniel Kirby, 2020 class valedictorian at Rockport, will be attending Williams College.