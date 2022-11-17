Unless you and your forbears were born and still live in the ancient lands of Mesopotamia, you are immigrants or the offspring of immigrants. That’s where Adam and Eve got their start. It’s sometimes called the “cradle of civilization.” Today, it is modern-day Iraq.
Fast forward millennia, over a temporary land bridge between today’s Siberia and Alaska, stone-age hunters migrated to the North American continent.
Three-thousand years ago, their descendants, the Algonquian-speaking people, moved to the North Shore.
Next were the Pawtuckets who lived on Cape Ann, calling it Agawam. They were extirpated as part of the “great European discovery” — the “discovery” of a continent inhabited for thousands of years by hundreds of sophisticated indigenous governing tribes. The Brits were unfriendly immigrants that subjugated the locals.
Throughout the 1600s, immigrants from Great Britain settled themselves in a town they renamed Gloucester.
From the mid-19th to early 20th centuries, the Finnish poured onto Cape Ann to work the quarries. Along with them were Nova Scotians, Portuguese and Sicilians who came to fish. Hispanics and Brazilians arrived much later. All were seeking a better life and were willing to work hard for themselves and their families.
As some know, Gloucester wasn’t always a welcoming place for people from away. One example comes to us from Sara Favazza who recently spoke for many when she recounted for the Gloucester 400+ Stories Project (gloucesterma400.org) the ethnic prejudice and discrimination her father endured as a Sicilian immigrant.
I’m a straight, white, American-born and -bred, college-educated, middle-class, Christian male of northern European descent. It couldn’t get much easier for me to navigate society. But it wasn’t always that way for my family. In the mid-19th century, when English genocide forced my Irish clan to leave home and escape the potato famine, my refugee family landed in Boston where they faced discrimination and the “No Irish need apply” attitude. We overcame it, but it was not easy.
I was born and raised just 20 minutes from here. When as a young man with a family, I first came to Gloucester and offered my years of government and volunteer experience to help my new city, a rather petulant former city councilor told me that carpetbaggers like me were not welcome and that I should just stay away.
I felt pretty unwanted until sitting Councilor Peg Whittick and Mayor Bill Rafter invited me to join the Planning Board. I did, and for decades my wife Fara and I have volunteered our time in various city capacities. It’s our way of saying thank you Gloucester.
Irrespective of today’s heated debates about housing and zoning, all are welcome here. We just need more affordable housing, but I’ll leave that for another column.
Over the last four decades, Gloucester’s population has remained relatively stable hovering just above and under 30,000. In 1910, it was only 5,000 people less than it is today. As a matter of fact, Gloucester’s population has shrunk 1.3% since 2000.
Gloucester will always have room for those who need a welcoming place to stay, both permanent and otherwise, just ask those who work for, volunteer with, and have enjoyed the dignified hospitality of Wellspring House and Sawyer Free Library.
A partnership between the two prominent local institutions has resulted in programs for those wishing to learn English. Most recently, Wellspring and the library established a one-stop shopping website (gloucesterconnections.org) listing all the resources Cape Ann can provide.
I’ll always remember the 2019 Sawyer Free Library program titled: “Portraits of Cape Ann Immigrants.” At the Nov. 14th reception, the library was festooned with striking photos of the area’s newest immigrants. These brave people, all with deeply moving stories of travel, survival, and family, came from Cuba, Syria, China, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, and more.
At the event, then Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, herself the daughter of immigrants, insisted that as mayor, she would do all she could for the residents of her city, whether they were born here or not.
“And I’ll do it until the day I die,” the mayor intoned. “Because I’ll be damned if people don’t feel like they’re humans in my city.”
To those wishing to call Gloucester home, know that we build bridges not walls.
We thank our immigrants, both present and past, for their contributions to our culture, food, and faith, our economy, neighborhoods, and diversity. and overall, for making Gloucester such an interesting place to live, work, and play.
And to those new Afghan refugees who toiled tirelessly alongside our troops in America’s longest war, and now call this place home — welcome. and thanks for flying your kites at Wingaersheek.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.