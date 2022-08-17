I’ll always remember, those many years ago, when I first tempted to cross Rogers Street. It was a hot and busy summer day. Not used to cars and trucks stopping to let me pass, I waited, paused, and hesitantly leaned out onto the crosswalk to joust with what I expected would be a barrage of oncoming killer traffic. After all, this was Massachusetts.
But the traffic stopped. It never moved. It did however, progress as soon as I was safely to the other side. Wow, I thought, this is not Boston.
From then on, I observed similar courtesies extended on Washington Street, Prospect, Main and other thoroughfares — drivers waiting patiently for pedestrian passages to the other side.
This even happened when I jaywalked.
As a driver myself, I paid the politeness forward. I even saw this consideration extended to vehicles trying to enter the line of traffic from side streets. Nowhere else does this “go ahead” conduct occur.
As it is with other behaviors around town — people here pay attention to each other. In a nation sometimes obsessed by narcissism, selfies, and rudeness, it’s a relief.
As an example of additional hometown caring, as I write this, before me lies the Gloucester Daily Times of Aug. 11. On page one is the story of a gentleman named Robert Moore.
Mr. Moore was watching the neighborhood kids of Wildwood Gardens getting into some minor trouble, including scratching his car. Did he call the cops? Yes, but first, he took the time to talk and listen to the kids and learn that all they really wanted to do was shoot some hoops. He then went down to Dick’s and bought them a portable basketball hoop.
Not able to erect it himself, he called the Gloucester Police Community Impact Unit, and they provided previous Kops N Kids community outreach officer Michal Cimoszko to help.
Along with his wife and children, the Cimoszko family spent three hours setting up the hoop.
On the same page, is a story of volunteers from the Gloucester Education Foundation granting the high school $95,468 to modernize the school’s auditorium with a state-of-the-art sound system.
You don’t have to look far for these expressions of kindness in our community.
My last column (Aug. 3, 2022) described the munificence of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute. It offers free tuition to Cape Ann kids attending its Biotechnology Academy.
The volunteer work throughout Gloucester for the food insecure is most impressive at The Open Door food pantry. For over a half-century, staff and volunteers have worked to “build a stronger, more productive community.” They do this by assisting people with housing, fuel assistance, education, and job training. In other words, they help people change their lives. That is nourishment for the souls of the helped, helpers, and community.
And how proud we all were when the Angel Program, begun in 2015 by our police department, received national recognition for its success in encouraging people with opioid use disorders to come to the department and ask for treatment with no threat of arrest.
The benevolent ecosystem of the Cape Ann community includes not only The Open Door, Education Foundation and GMGI, but so many others, including Action Inc., Pathways for Children, Backyard Growers, Grace Center, Art Haven, Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, Interfaith Commission, every Cape Ann church, the synagogue, and lots more.
Then there are individual heroes like Dick Wilson. Born and raised here, Dick’s largesse has resulted in the baseball field behind O’Malley that bears his name. He most recently helped lead the rebuilding of the iconic Magnolia Pier. I’ve also seen this former pro baseball player of means and talent humbly coaching high school kids in pitching. And, along with New Balance’s Jim Davis, Dick helped fund our world-class high school playing field.
I’ve seen Gloucester House restaurant owner Lenny Linquata standing alone on a dark, late, and freezing December afternoon ringing a bell at The Basket for the Salvation Army.
In 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenny offered to host The Grace Center’s daily operations in the function room of the temporarily closed Gloucester House. Here the Linquatas provided a warm, tasty, and dignified breakfast and lunch to the underserved.
It’s individuals like Dick, Lenny, and hundreds of others that make this place work.
For more proof of the generosity not only of individuals but Cape Ann businesses, look at the walls of the new Cape Ann YMCA. They are adorned throughout with the plaques of generous givers.
There are many others, too many to name here — our friends, family, and neighbors — who offer their time and community alms as they live the scriptural saying that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”
As America’s first seaport celebrates its 400+ anniversary, Gloucester should continue to work and pride itself as a community that reaches out to fellow human beings irrespective of race, color, creed, class, or need.
In the places around town that offer meals, shelter, and opportunity, my observation has been that there is no judgment and no questions asked of the clients, except “would you like more?”
Jack Clarke is a frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.