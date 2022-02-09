It’s time for the Gloucester City Council to establish a Beaches Commission and for Mayor Greg Verga to appoint its members.
In Gloucester, it’s never too early, or too late, to talk beaches. Every day is a beach day. Just go down and look at any one of our public seaside facilities and their year-round use. It’s a beautiful thing.
Whether it’s fishing, surfing, swimming, tanning, bird watching, strolling, dog walking, kite flying, painting or picture taking, these links between the land and sea are a draw.
And beaches are good for your health. According to the journal Health Place, spending time at the beach can benefit one’s physical and mental well-being.
Psychologists tell us that just staring at the ocean changes brain waves’ frequency and puts us into a mild meditative state. We could use that during the pandemic.
Listening to waves activates the parasympathetic system, which makes us more relaxed.
In addition, the negative ions in sea breezes have a mood-boosting effect.
Long associated with feelings of peace and calm, experts tell us that the color blue has also been shown to enhance creativity. Fitz Henry Lane might agree.
Another benefit to the widespread enjoyment of Gloucester’s public beaches is the almost $2 million a year in associated parking revenue.
What’s not to like.
According to the city’s web site, Gloucester’s public beaches are its “crown jewels.” They include Good Harbor, Wingaersheek, Pavilion, Half Moon, Niles, Cressy, and Plum Cove.
But what about their long-term health?
The biggest threat to the condition of beaches is climate change. Symptoms include extreme high temperatures that send more and more people crowding to the shore, accelerated sea level rise that reduces the size of the coast, and bigger heat-driven storms that threaten to drown them out entirely.
And there are other maladies, just to name a few, like water pollution, over-crowding, COVID, staff training, enforcement, trash, traffic, and parking nightmares.
Why a beaches commission? Because someone must care for our coast holistically with the big picture in mind and regularly communicate to the people of Gloucester on their condition and needs.
A beaches commission would do the following:
— Work with city staff in drafting a comprehensive plan to include long-term goals and objectives for maintaining, and in some instances improving, the beaches’ physical conditions and operations;
— Make recommendations to the mayor on an annual budget and five-year capital plan;
— Audit all annual beach income including from parking, concessions and group permits;
— Annually review parking fee structures and recommend fee adjustments as needed;
— Monitor environmental conditions and climate change impacts and document the beaches’ ability to adapt and/or change;
— Improve accessibility, especially for those who are physically or otherwise challenged;
— Establish best-management practices for beach related traffic and parking;
— Recommend future services to maintain the quality of the beach experience for residents and visitors alike; and
— Work with staff to develop an annual status report on all current programs and task accomplishments, as well as a statement of goals for the upcoming year.
A beaches commission should coordinate the various city departments that have jurisdiction over the public-use shoreline. It should also include legitimate interest groups and citizens. The commission should consist of representatives from the departments of public works, police, fire and health; animal control; the sustainability director; the Conservation Commission; the Friends of Good Harbor Beach, other local friends groups; the Chamber of Commerce; and a common-sensed resident.
Using beach parking revenue, a new director ofbBeaches position should be established that would lead and staff the commission and serve as the single point person to coordinate and communicate on all matters pertaining to beaches in the city.
There are successfully working beach commissions on the South Shore, Cape Cod, Metropolitan Boston, and around the country. They serve an important advisory role to city hall decision-makers and allow for the peoples’ voice to be heard.
As we celebrate the 400th anniversary of the nation’s first seaport, what better way to honor its “crown jewels” than to establish a commission whose sole purpose would be to see that they shine on for this and future generations.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times. He is a former U.S. National Park Service lifeguard and Seashore Park Ranger; former assistant director of the Massachusetts Coastal Zone Management Office; chairman of the state Barrier Beach Task Force; and a gubernatorial appointee to the Massachusetts Coastal Erosion Commission, and Ocean Advisory Commission.